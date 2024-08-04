Football

English Premier League: Slot Seeking Improvements From Liverpool Squad Despite Pre-Season Success

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insisted he is still seeking improvements from his players despite winning all of their pre-season fixtures in the United States

Arne Slot on pitchside during pre-season friendly
Arne Slot insists he is still expecting improvements from his Liverpool side
New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insisted he is still seeking improvements from his players despite winning all of their pre-season fixtures in the United States. (More Football News)

Slot has led Liverpool to three wins Stateside, the latest of which came on Saturday against Manchester United, beating their Premier League rivals 3-0 in South Carolina. 

The Reds also emerged victorious in encounters against Real Betis and Arsenal, overcoming their behind-closed doors defeat to Preston North End last month. 

Liverpool's win over United was a comfortable one, despite registering nine shots, five of which were on target, compared to their opponents' 18 and eight.

Slot's side also missed four big chances at the Williams Brice Stadium, underperforming their expected goals (xG) by 1.11. 

When asked if he was pleased with his side's performances so far, Slot said: "Yes, I was – but not with all of them. We are very happy with the result, we scored some really nice goals.

"But I don't think we had enough control over the game because United were threatening us more than a few times.

"It's a 3-0 win but the score could have been different tonight as well."

Liverpool conclude their pre-season preparations next Sunday against Sevilla ahead of travelling to Ipswich Town on the opening day of the new Premier League campaign.

Slot is still awaiting the return of some of his first-team players following the Copa America and European Championship tournaments. 

The likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez did not travel for the USA tour, with Slot keen to continue the hard work when they arrive back on Merseyside. 

"Absolutely. A lot of new players come in – I think seven, eight or nine maybe. Not new but they come back from their holiday," Slot started.

"So it's interesting to see how these players fit into the team and implement them as soon as we can.

"We need to work hard in the upcoming two weeks to be ready for Ipswich because there are a lot of positives to take from today but also, like I just said, we gave away too many chances."

