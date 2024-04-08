Q&A: Everton’s Latest Points Deduction And What It Means For The Club

Yes. The Merseyside club were hit with an unprecedented 10-point penalty in November after being found to have “taken chances” with PSR. Their losses for the three-year period up to 2021-22 were £124.5million, £19.5million over the threshold, even accounting for allowances made for the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, they slipped to 19th place as a result, but the sanction was reduced to six points in February following a successful appeal, at which point they climbed to 15th.