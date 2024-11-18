Football

England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Carsley Keen To Help New ENG Boss Tuchel

Lee Carsley signed off as England's interim manager with the big win, which ensured the Three Lions were promoted back to the top tier of the Nations League ahead of Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January

Lee Carsley is eager to offer information and assistance to England's incoming head coach Thomas Tuchel. (More Football News)

Carsley signed off as England's interim manager with an impressive 5-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland, who were reduced to 10 men.

All of England's goals came in the second half at Wembley, where Harry Kane's opener was swiftly built upon by maiden international goals for Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The victory ensured the Three Lions were promoted back to the top tier of the Nations League ahead of Tuchel's official arrival as coach in January.

And while Carsley hinted he has not loved his time in charge of the senior side, he is keen to give Tuchel a helping hand when the German starts.

"The pool of players has increased," Carsley told BBC Radio 5 Live, having handed out eight debuts in total across his spell in charge.

"I'll give him as much information that he needs.

"I have enjoyed it in parts, the games have always been the best bit.

"I am still gutted about the Greece game at home, if anything I am not thinking about the five wins, it is the one we have lost."

Greece beat England at Wembley last month, but the Three Lions bounced back on Thursday with a 3-0 win in Athens, paving the way for victory over Ireland to ensure their promotion from League B.

"We spoke about it at the first press conference, about gaining promotion in the Nations League, and it was a relief if I'm honest," said Carsley.

"I don't think you can ever get too excited, the performance against Greece was so good. For at least three minutes on the coach driving to the airport I was excited, but then I was thinking we have got another game.

"I enjoyed watching the lads, to play with the aggression and intent that they played with.

"I loved the reaction from the crowd at half-time. If they had got a bit nervy that would have transferred to the players. I think they could tell the players were playing with intent."

England's win was the biggest by a manager in their final match with the Three Lions since Graham Taylor in November 1993 (7-1 v San Marino).

On what was their 19th meeting, this was England’s biggest ever victory over Ireland.

Having been 0-0 at half-time, this was also England’s biggest ever margin of victory (five) in a game that had been goalless at the break.

