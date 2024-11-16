Football

England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch

Check out below the details for the England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League Matchday 6 game

UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs England
UEFA Nation's League: England vs Ireland Photo: AP/Peter Morrison
Neighbours England and Ireland are set to lock horns in their last games in League B Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League. (More Football News)

England are currently tied on points with Greece but are the leaders in the group due to better Goal Difference. The Three Lions will enter the match on the back of a 3-0 thrashing of Greece on Friday to climb to the top of the table. A win against Ireland is most likely to help England seal the top spot and get a promotion to the UEFA Nations League A next season.

Ireland will come into the match on the back of a win against Finland in their matchday 5 encounter. They would also like to finish the group stage on a high with a good performance.

The two teams went head to head in their opening Nations League fixtures and England had beaten Ireland 2-0 in that encounter.

England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 - Live Streaming Details

When is the England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Monday, 18 November at 10:30 PM IST.

Where is the England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?

The England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be available on the SonyLIV application and website in India.

