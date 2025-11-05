Football

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid, Champions League: RMA Lose Again At Anfield

Real Madrid came unstuck at Anfield for the second straight season, losing 1-0 to Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold — jeered on his every touch — endured a miserable return to his long-time former club. At Anfield, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced save after save to defy Liverpool almost single-handedly but was finally beaten by Alexis Mac Allister’s header off a free kick in the 61st minute. The teams had played each other in the league phase of last season’s competition at the same stadium, with Liverpool winning 2-0. It took the brilliance of Courtois to keep the score down, with Kylian Mbappé kept quiet at the other end.

UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Xabi Alonso, Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso and Kylian Mbappe walk off the oitch after the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Ryan Gravenberch, Jude Bellingham
Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch, right, and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Xabi Alonso, Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso substitutes Eduardo Camavinga during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, scores during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, center, scores a header during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham kikcs the bal in front of Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk argues with a referee during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid pics
Real Madrid players argue with a referee during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
UEFA champions League 2025-26 soccer Liverpool vs Real Madrid_Eder Militao, Hugo Ekitike
Real Madrid's Eder Militao, left, and Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Liverpool, England. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
