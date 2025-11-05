Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid, Champions League: RMA Lose Again At Anfield
Real Madrid came unstuck at Anfield for the second straight season, losing 1-0 to Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold — jeered on his every touch — endured a miserable return to his long-time former club. At Anfield, Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced save after save to defy Liverpool almost single-handedly but was finally beaten by Alexis Mac Allister’s header off a free kick in the 61st minute. The teams had played each other in the league phase of last season’s competition at the same stadium, with Liverpool winning 2-0. It took the brilliance of Courtois to keep the score down, with Kylian Mbappé kept quiet at the other end.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE