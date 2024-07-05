Football

ENG Vs SUI, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Switzerland Not Distracted By England Squad Talk, Says Steven Zuber

Zuber has acknowledged the quality within England's ranks, but has promised Murat Yakin's side will do their talking on the pitch in Dusseldorf

Steven Zuber believes the sky is the limit for Switzerland at Euro 2024
Switzerland midfielder Steven Zuber has said his team-mates are not distracted by the talk surrounding England's squad ahead of their quarter-final clash on Saturday. (More Football News)

England have been heavily criticised for their performances at Euro 2024 so far, with pressure from the outside reaching the Three Lions camp at Euro 2024. 

Zuber has acknowledged the quality within England's ranks, but has promised Murat Yakin's side will do their talking on the pitch in Dusseldorf. 

"The England squad, we do not need to speak about their quality or something else," Zuber said. 

Gareth Southgate takes charge of his 100th match as England boss against Switzerland. - null
England Vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

"I am not close to the team or what is going on. To be honest, it is also not my business or our business, we are just looking for ourselves. 

"We know our strengths, we know our quality and we are looking forward to the game, to show our quality on the pitch, not beside the pitch because we are not good at talking, we are good at showing our quality on the pitch."

Switzerland have been one of the standout sides at the tournament so far, knocking out reigning champions Italy in their last-16 encounter last Saturday. 

The Swiss have been eliminated at this stage on all four of their previous attempts, but Zuber is confident they can progress this time around. 

"I really hope that we don't set limits for ourselves, not just us as players but the entire country. I hope this mentality of thinking that certain boundaries cannot be crossed has disappeared," Zuber told broadcaster RSI.

"It is not possible to regularly beat important teams, although the so-called favourites may run into difficulties. Certain boundaries should no longer matter to us."

