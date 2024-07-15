Emiliano Martinez Hungry For More Argentina Success After Copa America Triumph

Emiliano Martinez remains hungry to win more titles with Argentina having secured his third trophy in as many years at the 2024 Copa America. (More Football News)
Martinez kept his fifth clean sheet of the tournament in Argentina's 1-0 win over Colombia at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
The Aston Villa goalkeeper registered five catches in the victory over Colombia, the most for a goalkeeper in a final in the last 10 editions of the Copa America.
Furthermore, Martinez made four saves, becoming the first Albiceleste goalkeeper to register five clean sheets in a single edition of the tournament as he scooped his third Golden Glove at a major tournament.
Martinez has been a pivotal figure in Argentina's recent successes at the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup, keeping seven clean sheets in 13 appearances in those respective tournaments.
Despite securing a third major tournament honour for Argentina, Martinez was in no mood to stop there.
"Being a two-time champion is something very nice for this National Team, for this country," Martinez said.
"We wanted to give people another joy, we put a lot of grit. They thought that winning titles we were going to relax, but we showed once again the kind of team we are."
Argentina's success confirmed their participation in next year's Finalissima, a title they have won a record two times after beating Italy at Wembley in 2022.
La Albiceleste will face European Championship winners Spain following their 2-1 victory over England on Sunday.
It will be of key interest to Barcelona supporters, with Lionel Messi set to come up against Lamine Yamal, who starred in his debut major international tournament.
Despite the showpiece fixture not being played until next year, Martinez is already eyeing up another chance to add to his international trophy cabinet.
"We are now playing the Finalissima against Spain and we have the chance to win another title," Martinez said.