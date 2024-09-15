Football

Emi Martinez: Jhon Duran Can Be 'The Best In The World' After Everton Wonder Strike

Duran completed Aston Villa’s comeback in a 3-2 win against Everton at Villa Park, having been two goals down to the visitors after 27 minutes

Jhon-Duran
Jhon Duran celebrates scoring the winner for Aston Villa against Everton.


Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez believes match-winner Jhon Duran can be “one of the best strikers in the world” after he scored a 30-yard screamer against Everton. (More Football News)

The Colombian was subbed on after 69 minutes and scored just seven minutes later. All three of his goals this season have been winners from the bench, meaning he has now scored the most winners as a substitute in a Premier League season ever.

Having witnessed his decisive impact today, Martinez believes he can be one of the best in the game.

"I have seen it from behind and I saw the ball moving - it was unstoppable,” the Argentine told Sky Sports, referencing his goal.

Brentford's Yoane Wissa against Manchester City in the English Premier League. - Photo: X | Mirror Football
Man City Vs Brentford: Wissa Scores In 22 Seconds - Top 10 Fastest PL Goals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It was a great strike. We have been trying to help Duran in the Premier League and if he can keep the consistency, he can be a really big threat.

"He can be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to keep his feet on the ground and to work hard. He has one of the top strikers [Ollie Watkins] in England playing in front of him."

His fellow striker Ollie Watkins scored a brace to bring Villa level against Everton prior to Duran’s strike.

It was the first time he had scored for the club since April 2024, though he had clearly been getting in the right positions. Before his first goal of the game, he had the highest xG total (1.58) in the league among those yet to score.

Watkins had a shortened pre-season after starring for England at Euro 2024.

“There’s such a quick turnaround from the Euros. A lot of the boys are getting back up to fitness,” Watkins told Sky Sports.

“I’m not at 100%. I took some time off during the international break. I don’t want to miss too many matches, though.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t get the hat-trick. I should be coming off with the match ball, but I’ll settle for the two.

“We were obviously unlucky against Arsenal. We’re delighted we got [the win] today. Now we focus on the Champions League, which everyone is looking forward to.”

