Football

EFL Championship: Walter Proud Of 'Courageous' Hull After Comeback Win

Tim Walter says he is proud of his "courageous" Hull City side after earning his first win in charge, beating Stoke City 3-1

Hull-City-Championship
Hull City manager Tim Walter
info_icon

Tim Walter says he is proud of his "courageous" Hull City side after earning his first win in charge, beating Stoke City 3-1. (More Football News)

Narcis Pelach led the Potters out for the first time on Friday and saw his side take a 1-0 lead through Ben Wilmot into half-time. 

However, Hull came out fighting in the second half to claim three points for the first time this season.

Kasey Palmer saw a penalty saved just after the hour mark but turned in the rebound before goals from Regan Slater and an own goal from Wilmot completed their late turnaround.

It is a win that propels the Tigers from 19th to 13th in the Championship, above Stoke, and Walter believes it has been a long time coming.

"It's hard to describe because I never had this feeling before. I've never not had a win in five games, so for me, it's a new situation," Walter told Sky Sports.

"But I also knew the whole time that we can win. Today we did it and that's the reason I'm really proud of my boys. They deserved to win.

"I'm happy because they always believed they can win and that's important.

"After conceding the goal, we were better. We were more courageous. We showed more bravery and that's the key to the result."

Pelach succeeded Steven Schumacher as Stoke's manager following his shock sacking earlier this week, having won two of the five matches under the Englishman at the start of the season.

Stoke managed 14 shots against Hull, but only two efforts on target, with both of those coming in the first 45 minutes.

Despite starting with a defeat, Pelach is looking for the positives after such a short time with the squad.

"It's a pity we couldn't win the game," Pelach told BBC Radio Stoke.

"We wanted to take the points, but I think the lads tried to put a new style of play in place.

"But in the second half, we lost control and ran out of energy. We should have pressed more, but we will try to explain this tomorrow and keep working on the defensive style.

"There is some things to work on mentally and we will do it. We will take the positives, and we will improve."

