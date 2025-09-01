EFL Championship: Ipswich Town Earn Dramatic Draw Against Derby County; Wrexham Seal First Win

Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Derby County sees both still winless in EFL Championship 2025-26, with Jack Clarke's penalty salvaging a late equaliser for the home side at Portman Road

Ipswich Town vs Derby County EFL Championship 2025-26 Harry Clark
Harry Clark celebrates after scoring for Ipswich Town against Derby County.
  • Ipswich Town drew 2-2 against Derby County

  • Wrexham won 2-0 away against Millwall

  • Norway City defeated 10-man Blackburn Rovers 2-0

Both Ipswich Town and Derby County continue their search for a win in the Championship after they played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Ipswich had taken the lead just past the half-hour mark through a header from defender Jacob Greaves, following a corner, but needed a 106th-minute goal to get something from the game.

The Rams fought back in the second-half. Leif Davis gave away a penalty for a handball, which was calmly converted by Carlton Morris 50 minutes in. The visitors would complete their comeback through Rhian Brewster, who scored his first goal for his new club in the 70th minute.

However, in the 16th minute of injury time, Jack Taylor was brought down inside the box to win a penalty for his side, and for the second time this season, Ipswich were able to snatch a late equaliser from the spot late on, with Jack Clarke netting the all-important goal.

Both sides remain winless, with the pressure beginning to mount on Kieran McKenna, who will still be aiming for a promotion push this season.

Elsewhere, Championship newcomers Wrexham picked up their first win of their league campaign, on the road at Millwall.

After a quiet first half, Kieffer Moore headed home from close range from a Max Cleworth delivery in the 58th minute.

Wrexham then made sure of the victory in the 108th minute when Lewis O'Brien chipped the ball over Steven Benda in goal.

Norwich City lost to league leaders Middlesborough 2-1 last weekend, but responded on Saturday, with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Blackburn Rovers.

Sean McLoughlin brought down Josh Sargent inside the box and was shown a straight red card just minutes before the break, with the American converting the penalty.

He then got his second of the game in the 91st minute, with his brace taking him to the top of the Championship goalscoring charts, with five for the season.

Bristol City also came from behind to earn a 4-2 win over Hull City, who had taken a third-minute lead through Joe Gelhardt.

Emil Riis scored twice on either side of Anis Mehmeti in the first half to put Bristol in control, with Max Bird rounding off an impressive performance before Kyle Joseph's late consolation for the visitors.

Data Debrief: Ipswich continue to stutter

The start of the Championship season has been far from ideal for McKenna's side, who have picked up just three points in their opening four games.

Following their draw with Derby, Ipswich have dropped four points from winning positions, with only Wrexham (five) and Derby themselves (nine) dropping more.

Meanwhile, Sargent remains a key player for Norwich, scoring in all four of their matches so far this season. During their victory over Blackburn, he attempted seven shots, the most of any player this season.

