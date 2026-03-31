English Premier League: Newcastle United CEO Says Manager Eddie Howe's Job Is Safe 'At The Moment'

Hopkinson stopped short of giving assurances that Howe, who has been manager since November 2021, will remain in charge beyond the end of this season

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
PSG vs Newcastle United Champions League Soccer-Eddie Howe
Newcastle's coach Eddie Howe greets Newcastle's Anthony Elanga as he is substituted during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle in Paris. | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Eddie Howe's job is 'safe at the moment' CEO Hopkinson has said

  • The Magpies are struggling with the club in the 12th spot in the EPL table

  • NUFC were thumped by Barca in the UCL Round of 16

Eddie Howe’s job as Newcastle manager was safe “at the moment,” chief executive David Hopkinson said on Tuesday.

The Saudi-owned Premier League team also released its latest financial figures showing the club effectively sold St James’ Park to its parent company.

Hopkinson stopped short of giving assurances that Howe, who has been manager since November 2021, will remain in charge beyond the end of this season.

Newcastle is in 12th place in the 20-team Premier League, has just been eliminated from the Champions League in humiliating fashion by Barcelona in the round of 16, and is sure to finish the season without a trophy.

Newcastle’s most recent match was a 2-1 loss at home to fierce rival Sunderland, which ramped up the pressure on Howe.

“Eddie’s our manager,” Hopkinson said. “I expect to have a great run to the end of the season here and we’ll talk about the future when it’s time.”

Asked to clarify his comments, Hopkinson said: “We are not looking to make a change at the moment. We are not having those conversations. We are still in the midst of the season. Right now, we are focused on the seven matches we have remaining and not distracting ourselves with speculation about what we may or may not do in the summer.”

Related Content
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick smiles during a press conference at St. James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Monday March 9, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match between Newcastle United and Barcelona on Tuesday. - AP Photo
Hansi Flick Calls Barcelona Coaching Role 'Last Job' Of His Managerial Career Amid Talks Of Contract Extension
Visitors at a stall during the AI Impact Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. - Source : PTI
AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?
Delhi Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Delhi Police Launches Mobile Surveillance Unit With Facial Recognition System
Delegates watch an exhibition on the use of AI during an AI-Summit in New Delhi, India, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. - (AP Photo)
AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs
Related Content

In a group strategic report released by Newcastle covering the 12 months to June 2025, the club said it made a profit after tax of 34.7 million pounds ($45.9 million). That was driven in part by a 44% increase in commercial revenue as turnover rose by 15 million pounds ($20 million) to a record 335.3 million pounds ($444 million) — around half that of England’s biggest teams.

The report also said the decision to effectively sell St James’ Park — Newcastle’s storied stadium close to the city center — to immediate parent company PZ Newco Limited and lease it back was part of a “reorganisation of its property holdings and group structure to facilitate future infrastructure investment.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Rabada Scalps Arya's Wicket; Connolly On Crease| PBKS - 10/1 (2)

  2. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Dominates Shubman Gill Match-Up; Dismisses Him For Fourth Time

  3. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Why Gujarat Titans Kept Prasidh Krishna As Impact Player

  4. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman Found Guilty Of Ball Tampering, Suspended For Two Matches

  5. PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get Toss Update And Playing XI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  2. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  3. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  4. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  5. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026 – Flagship Project: Blue And Red And Black, The Bastions Against BJP Takeover

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Day In Pics: March 30, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. US Israel Iran War: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  5. Russia Concerned Over Possible US Takeover Of Key Afghan Airbase

Latest Stories

  1. Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran's IRGC Threatens To Target US Tech Companies In The Region

  2. Gemini April 2026 Horoscope: Learning Opportunities, Career Focus, Financial Gains And Relationship Harmony

  3. Virgo April 2026 Horoscope: Smart Decisions In Career, Stable Finances And Improved Personal Connections

  4. Libra April 2026 Horoscope: Balanced Growth In Career, Financial Improvement And Meaningful Relationships

  5. Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

  6. Euphoria Season 3 New Trailer Shows Zendaya's Rue Being Investigated By DEA Agents

  7. Rahul Banerjee Death: AICWA Demands FIR, Judicial Inquiry Against Producers, Rs 1 Crore Compensation To Actor's Family

  8. Leo April 2026 Horoscope: Leadership Success, Financial Confidence, Romantic Energy And Health Awareness