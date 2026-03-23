East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Giants To Battle For Supremacy In Derby

East Bengal footballers in action in ISL 2025-26. eastbengal_fc/X

East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score Updates, ISL 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC round 6 Kolkata derby match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on March 23, Monday. The match was initially scheduled on March 21 but had to be pushed back as the date clashed with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. East Bengal have seen a dip in their form in the last few games. Bruzon will want to improve defensively weak areas to bring more solidity ahead of the Kolkata Derby. Mohammedan SC are navigating their season in the ISL 2025-26 with an all-Indian squad. They currently sit at the bottom of the table without a point after suffering four consecutive defeats. For them, a point will be a good result to take home. Follow the live score and real-time updates of EB vs MSC match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Mar 2026, 06:37:56 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: What Happened In MSC's Last Match Mohammedan SC played a hard-fought 1-2 away loss against Bengaluru FC on March 7, 2026, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Bengaluru took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half through strikes from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan. Mohammedan responded early in the second half with a goal from Mahitosh Roy in the 51st minute. Despite a flurry of late attacks, they couldn't find the equalizer. This was their fifth consecutive defeat in the ISL. Playing with an all-Indian squad this season, they remain at the bottom of the table.

23 Mar 2026, 06:14:04 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: What Happened In EB's Last Match The match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC on March 14, 2026, ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. Edmund Lalrindika was brought down in the box by Aibanbha Dohling, resulting in a penalty. The Spanish-Moroccan forward Youssef Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0. Despite dominating 53% of the possession and earning seven corners, East Bengal failed to find a second cushion goal. Kerala Blasters remained resilient, with their defense successfully neutralizing most of the home side's attacks in the second half. In the 92nd minute, deep into injury time, the East Bengal defense switched off during a corner routine. Young striker Muhammad Ajsal climbed highest to connect with a cross from Ebindas Yesudasan, heading the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to level the score.

23 Mar 2026, 05:53:19 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 5 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.