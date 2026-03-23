East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Giants To Battle For Supremacy In Derby

East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: What Happened In MSC's Last Match
Mohammedan SC played a hard-fought 1-2 away loss against Bengaluru FC on March 7, 2026, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Bengaluru took a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half through strikes from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan. Mohammedan responded early in the second half with a goal from Mahitosh Roy in the 51st minute. Despite a flurry of late attacks, they couldn't find the equalizer.
This was their fifth consecutive defeat in the ISL. Playing with an all-Indian squad this season, they remain at the bottom of the table.
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: What Happened In EB's Last Match
The match between East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC on March 14, 2026, ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 10th minute. Edmund Lalrindika was brought down in the box by Aibanbha Dohling, resulting in a penalty. The Spanish-Moroccan forward Youssef Ezzejjari stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to make it 1-0.
Despite dominating 53% of the possession and earning seven corners, East Bengal failed to find a second cushion goal. Kerala Blasters remained resilient, with their defense successfully neutralizing most of the home side's attacks in the second half.
In the 92nd minute, deep into injury time, the East Bengal defense switched off during a corner routine. Young striker Muhammad Ajsal climbed highest to connect with a cross from Ebindas Yesudasan, heading the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill to level the score.
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 round 5 clash will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports TEN 2 TV channel in the country.
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, ISL: Hey There!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League round six encounter between East Bengal and the Mohammedan SC. Watch this space for live updates from the Salt Lake Stadium.