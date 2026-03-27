Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia, World Cup Play-offs: Gustav Isaksen Brace Fires Danes To Final

Denmark sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off final with a commanding 4-0 win over North Macedonia at Parken, Copenhagen, on Thursday. After a cagey first half, Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock in the 49th minute to put the hosts ahead. Just nine minutes later, Gustav Isaksen struck twice in quick succession. Christian Norgaard added a fourth in the 75th minute to complete the rout, knocking North Macedonia out of the qualifiers. Denmark will face Czechia in the play-off final on April 1.

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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Morten Hjulmand
Denmark's Morten Hjulmand, left, and Rasmus Hojlund celebrate during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Sebastian Herrera
North Macedonia's Sebastian Herrera tackles Denmark's Gustav Isaksen during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Andrej Stojcevski
North Macedonia's Andrej Stojcevski and Denmark's Victor Froholdt, right, in action during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring a goal during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, second left, celebrates scoring a goal with teammates during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Rasmus Hojlund
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund, center, between North Macedonia's goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and Visar Musliu during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left, and North Macedonia's Lirim Qamili in action during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Elmin Rastoder
North Macedonia's Elmin Rastoder, left, and Denmark's Victor Nelsson in action during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Lirim Qamili
North Macedonia's Lirim Qamili and Denmark's Joachim Maehle, right, in action during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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Denmark vs North Macedonia UEFA Playoff Semi-Finals-Rasmus Hojlund
Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund, right, and North Macedonia's Gjoko Zajkov in action during the World Cup playoff semifinal soccer match between Denmark and North Macedonia in Copenhagen. | Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
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