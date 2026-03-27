Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia, World Cup Play-offs: Gustav Isaksen Brace Fires Danes To Final
Denmark sealed their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off final with a commanding 4-0 win over North Macedonia at Parken, Copenhagen, on Thursday. After a cagey first half, Mikkel Damsgaard broke the deadlock in the 49th minute to put the hosts ahead. Just nine minutes later, Gustav Isaksen struck twice in quick succession. Christian Norgaard added a fourth in the 75th minute to complete the rout, knocking North Macedonia out of the qualifiers. Denmark will face Czechia in the play-off final on April 1.
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