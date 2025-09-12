Chelsea News: Liam Delap Ruled Out Until December With Hamstring Injury

Liam Delap substituted after only 14 minutes in the 2-0 win over the Cottagers, with manager Enzo Maresca confirming on Friday that he has an expected recovery period of 10 to 12 weeks.

