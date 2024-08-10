Conor Gallagher Arrives In Madrid To Complete Atletico Move From Chelsea

Conor Gallagher has arrived in Spain to complete his reported £33.7million move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea. (More Football News)
Gallagher, who captained Chelsea to European football last season under Mauricio Pochettino, is set to sign a five-year deal with the eight-time La Liga champions.
The England international will be the club's third major signing following the captures of Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand and Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth.
Gallagher will become only the second Englishman to play for Atleti after Kieran Trippier, who won the league under Diego Simeone during the 2020-21 season.
The 24-year-old made 95 appearances for Chelsea, 50 of which came last season, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists.
Chelsea are set to take their spending beyond the £150million mark, with Atletico's Samu Omorodion expected to join Enzo Maresca's side in the coming days.
The Blues have also reportedly agreed a £54million deal for Wolves' Pedro Neto, with those two potential signings adding to the eight new faces at Stamford Bridge.