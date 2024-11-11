Concacaf Nations League Quarter-Finals: USA Recall Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie have been recalled to the United States squad ahead of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals. (More Football News)
The two-legged tie against Jamaica marks new head coach Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive games in charge.
He has overseen two friendlies so far, a 2-0 win over Panama in his first match, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, a game which both Pulisic and McKennie missed.
The latter's Juventus team-mate, Timothy Weah, is also back in the squad, but he will miss the first leg against Jamaica, serving the second of his two-game suspension after being sent off against Panama at the Copa America.
Weah, who scored for Juventus against Torino, has been involved in four goals in his last four league appearances (three goals and one assist), as many as in his previous 63 matches between Serie A and Ligue 1.
Meanwhile, Tyler Adams is a notable absentee despite recently returning from a long-term injury to feature for Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The USA are chasing a fourth consecutive Concacaf Nations League title, and visit Jamaica for the first leg on Thursday before hosting the return on November 18 in Missouri.
USA squad in full:
Diego Kochen (Barcelona Athletic), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Celtic), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough), Yunus Musah (Milan), Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), Malik Tillman (PSV), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara), Ricardo Pepi (PSV), Christian Pulisic (Milan), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey), Tim Weah (Juventus), Alex Zendejas (America).