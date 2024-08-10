Club Transfers: Jean-Clair Todibo Joins West Ham United On Loan From OGC Nice

West Ham have confirmed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo on an initial season-long loan from Nice. (More Football News)
The defender will be with the Hammers for the 2024-25 season, and the club has the option to buy at the end of the campaign for a reported £34.2million fee.
Todibo joined Nice in 2021, initially on loan, and went on to make 136 appearances for them in all competitions, netting two goals.
He also helped them reach the 2021-22 Coupe de France final, though they missed out on the trophy to Nantes.
"I am really excited to be signing for West Ham," Todibo told West Ham's website. "It is a dream come true to play in the Premier League, the best league in the world.
"This is an amazing opportunity for me, at a club with huge ambition, who want to really make progress under the new head coach.
"It feels like the right time to be coming to West Ham. I'm so excited to pull on the shirt and play in the Premier League."
West Ham saw off competition from Juventus to sign the France international as they continue to reshape the squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui.
The 24-year-old is the sixth signing this transfer window, while West Ham are also hoping to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United as they aim to further bolster their defence.