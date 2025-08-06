Club America Vs Portland Timbers Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixture

Portland Timbers take on Club América
Club America in must-win situation
Where and how to watch
The Portland Timbers lock horns against Club América on Thursday (IST) at Q2 Stadium with very different targets on the line. For Club America, the idea is pretty simple - win over 90 minutes or exit. Their draws against Real Salt Lake and Minnesota United, have seen them amass three points via one penalty shootout victory.
On the other hand, the Timbers have had six points and two clean sheets in their kitty. A 4-0 hammering of Atletico San Luis was followed by a narrow victory over 10-man Querétaro, has seen them in prime position to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Club America vs. Portland Timbers - Live Streaming Info
When is the Club America vs. Portland Timbers, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The Club America vs. Portland Timbers, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 7 August 2025 IST at 7am.
Where to watch the Club America vs. Portland Timbers, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The Club America vs. Portland Timbers, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.