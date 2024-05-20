'Closer To Leaving Than Staying' – Pep Guardiola Unsure On Man City Future After Title Glory

Pep Guardiola says there is a greater chance of him leaving Manchester City than staying, despite the Spaniard wanting to continue in charge after Sunday's Premier League title triumph. (More Football News)
City manager Guardiola offered a cryptic description over his future after his side lifted their fourth successive top-flight trophy following the 3-1 victory over West Ham at Etihad Stadium.
That success marked Guardiola's sixth Premier League title, with only Alex Ferguson (13) managing more in the competition's history, though speculation persists over his future.
When pressed on his plans by Sky Sports after the title celebrations, Guardiola said: "The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying.
"We have talked with the club – my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk, but eight or nine years – we will see."
City ended the season after going 35 matches unbeaten in all competitions (W29 D6), the longest run ever by a Premier League team, as they broke further records with this triumph.
Guardiola's side are the first team in English top-flight history to win the title in four consecutive seasons, having won the league in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
Yet the former Barcelona boss says credit must be shared for City's title-winning heroics.
"A lot of work, I'm not saying I'm a bad manager but I have incredible support from the club," he added.
"We have this work ethic, everyone does their job and every department is so important. This is the truth and the reality."
City once again pipped Arsenal, whose final-day victory over Everton proved meaningless, to the title – just as they did last season in a battle with Mikel Arteta's side.
Guardiola warned Arsenal are a side on an upward trajectory, though, as Arteta continues to excite with his youthful Gunners.
"For Arsenal to push us to another level – before it was Liverpool – and the last two seasons it's been Arsenal," Guardiola continued.
"This one has been incredible. We get the message, we know they will be there for many years.
"They have a young manager with big talent – they sent us a message that you have to be careful for the next few years.
"When I moved here if someone had said I would win six leagues in seven seasons I would say you're insane – no way.
"All these players for Manchester United and Liverpool and Chelsea, all these teams. Now is our period, we are part of that."