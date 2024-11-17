Football

Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online

Chile come into the tie on the back of a tough run, losing four of their last five games, and have drawn their last one to Peru, and will be eyeing to turn the tables around

2024 Copa America Soccer Chile vs Argentina Photos_3
Chile's goalkeeper Claudio Bravo | Photo: AP/Julia Nikhinson
Chile will take on Venezuela in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers matchday 12 at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Chile, on Wednesday, November 20, 5:30 AM (IST). (More Football News)

The hosts come into the tie on the back of a tough run, losing four of their last five games, and have drawn their last one to Peru, and will be eyeing to turn the tables around. 

While on the other hand, Venezuela have also not accumulated a win in their last five encounters, but have drawn three games. 

With both teams struggling with form, it could be a nail-biting contest come matchday. 

Chile vs Venezuela Live Streaming Information

When is Chile vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Chile vs Venezuela match is scheduled to kick-off at 5:30 AM (IST) on Wednesday, Nov 20. at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Chile.

Where to watch Chile vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

The Chile vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website

