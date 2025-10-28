Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Marina Machans Face Torch Bearers - Check Starting XIs

Chennaiyin FC. X | Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC face off in a must-win clash, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday with both sides desperate to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Marina Machans hold the head-to-head advantage with three wins from ten meetings and will take confidence from their 3-0 ISL triumph in February. Under new head coach Clifford Miranda, Chennaiyin field an all-Indian squad eager to impress, while East Bengal will look to bounce back after conceding a late equaliser against Dempo. Anything less than victory could end Chennaiyin’s campaign and leave East Bengal on the brink ahead of their Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Get CFC vs EBFC live updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2025, 03:39:03 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI! Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC Starting XI Team News from Bambolim 🗞️



Head Coach Clifford Miranda makes one change to the lineup from the last game!



Watch the Bambolim games from #AIFFSuperCup 2025-26 live on Indian Football’s YouTube channel! 📺#CFCEBFC #AllInForChennaiyin pic.twitter.com/8krjidXaLV — Chennaiyin F.C. (@ChennaiyinFC) October 28, 2025 Your starting XI to face the Marina Machans in today's must-win encounter! 🔵 ⚔️ 🔴🟡



Gill and Miguel come in for Debjit and Hiroshi. ⚡#JoyEastBengal #AIFFSuperCup #CFCEBFC pic.twitter.com/bEp7ipR6bv — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 28, 2025

28 Oct 2025, 04:26:00 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off Soon! We're just few minutes away from the kick off. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting Group A clash. Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates.

28 Oct 2025, 04:00:39 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 30 Minutes To Go! The match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin soon, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on the JioStar app and website. However, for quick live updates, stick to our live blog.

28 Oct 2025, 03:58:34 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: What's at Stake? East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC face a must-win clash after disappointing starts to their campaigns. East Bengal were held 2-2 by Dempo, while Chennaiyin suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan. Both sides now desperately need three points to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.

28 Oct 2025, 03:16:38 pm IST Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello! Fixture: Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Group A Matchday 2

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioStar app and website

Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel