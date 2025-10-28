Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Marina Machans Face Torch Bearers - Check Starting XIs

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Get live score and updates from the AIFF Super Cup 2025 clash between CFC and EBFC on Tuesday, 28 October

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Football Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025 Updates
Chennaiyin FC. X | Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal FC face off in a must-win clash, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday with both sides desperate to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The Marina Machans hold the head-to-head advantage with three wins from ten meetings and will take confidence from their 3-0 ISL triumph in February. Under new head coach Clifford Miranda, Chennaiyin field an all-Indian squad eager to impress, while East Bengal will look to bounce back after conceding a late equaliser against Dempo. Anything less than victory could end Chennaiyin’s campaign and leave East Bengal on the brink ahead of their Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Get CFC vs EBFC live updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI!

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC Starting XI

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off Soon!

We're just few minutes away from the kick off. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting Group A clash. Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 30 Minutes To Go!

The match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin soon, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on the JioStar app and website.

However, for quick live updates, stick to our live blog.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: What's at Stake?

East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC face a must-win clash after disappointing starts to their campaigns. East Bengal were held 2-2 by Dempo, while Chennaiyin suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan. Both sides now desperately need three points to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

  • Fixture: Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Group A Matchday 2

  • Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim

  • Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: JioStar app and website

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC, a must-win clash. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
