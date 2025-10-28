Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Marina Machans Face Torch Bearers - Check Starting XIs

Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Starting XI!
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC Starting XI
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Kick Off Soon!
We're just few minutes away from the kick off. Grab your popcorn and get ready for an exciting Group A clash. Enjoy and stay tuned for more updates.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: 30 Minutes To Go!
The match between Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal will begin soon, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 PM IST. You can follow the match live on the JioStar app and website.
However, for quick live updates, stick to our live blog.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: What's at Stake?
East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC face a must-win clash after disappointing starts to their campaigns. East Bengal were held 2-2 by Dempo, while Chennaiyin suffered a 0-2 loss to Mohun Bagan. Both sides now desperately need three points to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!
Fixture: Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC, Group A Matchday 2
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim
Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: JioStar app and website
Live Telecast: Star Sports Khel
Chennaiyin FC Vs East Bengal FC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it’s Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC, a must-win clash. Stay tuned for live updates.