Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Blues Deserved To Win, Says Boss Enzo Maresca

The hosts went 1-0 down on 49 minutes when Chris Wood poked home the opener from a free-kick, but Noni Madueke proved Chelsea's saviour just eight minutes later as he fired in the equaliser

Enzo-Maresca
Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea deserved the three points against Nottingham Forest
Enzo Maresca insisted Chelsea deserved to win their home clash with Nottingham Forest despite having to come back from behind.

The hosts went 1-0 down on 49 minutes when Chris Wood poked home the opener from a free-kick, but Noni Madueke proved Chelsea's saviour just eight minutes later as he fired in the equaliser.

Forest have now taken points from the two top-four opponents they have faced away from home in the Premier League this season, also getting a historic 1-0 win against league-leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea's manager, however, feels his side deserved more from the game, which saw a spate of chances in the 13 minutes of stoppage time after James Ward-Prowse had been sent off for Forest.

Noni Madueke celebrates after scoring the equaliser for Chelsea - null
Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest, EPL: Madueke Leveller Earns Blues A Point

BY Stats Perform

"I think we deserved to win," he told BBC MOTD2. "They are a very good team, and we knew they would defend well.

"It was a tough and tricky game, very different to Brighton. We were patient on the ball and created chances.

"Their keeper was the best of the game. We created chances and arrived at goal in the way we want to."

The hosts recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 2.27 compared to their opposition’s 0.85. They also dominated possession, boasting a 66.5% share of the ball.

Despite winning all their away matches in the Premier League this season, Chelsea have won just once at home, also recording two draws and one defeat.

Maresca, however, brushed that off when asked if he had concerns.

"I don't think so. If you analyse the games, I think Crystal Palace was like today - we created and deserved to win. I don't think there is any reason," he responded.

The game proved a thrilling encounter in the final stages. Robert Sanchez denied both Neco Williams and Jota Silva with fingertip saves, while Matz Sels pulled off good saves to keep out Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku at the other end.

It left Nuno Espirito Santo pleased with his side's embattled display as they ended up playing 25 minutes with 10 men after Ward-Prowse was awarded a second yellow.

"The full game was a very good game with both teams trying. We played and created," he said.

"The second half was very good for the spectators. We controlled the game well. There is no other way to play against big teams. If you don't unite, then it's difficult.

"We blocked the middle of the park and dealt well with one-v-ones out wide. The game was stretched, we had a good chance and then Chelsea had a good chance. The goalkeepers were great at both ends."

The visitors face a similar predicament to their hosts, with their away form proving better as they remain unbeaten on their travels.

In fact, only Frank Clark (59) has picked up more away points as manager of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League than Nuno (19).

"We don't make any difference in performance at home and away," asserted the Forest boss.

"We need to assess why we aren't getting results at the City Ground. Away, we are doing really well, but at home, we aren't. The issue is to resolve what is happening at the City Ground."

