Football

Chelsea Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Rules Out Rodri For Team's Premier League Opener

Rodri - who returned to training late following an extended break after his exploits with La Roja in Germany - will not be ready to play for City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday

Rodri-Man City
Rodri will miss Man City's season opener
info_icon

Rodri has "no chance" of featuring for Manchester City in their opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea. (More Football News)

The midfielder was integral to City winning an unprecedented fourth Premier League title last season, playing a team-high 2,937 minutes in the top flight.

He scored eight goals and set up a further nine before then playing a key role in Spain's success at Euro 2024.

However, Rodri - who returned to training late following an extended break after his exploits with La Roja in Germany - will not be ready to play for City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"No chance," replied Pep Guardiola when asked if Rodri would feature, with City's manager having also said: "He is in training. He feels good."

Enzo Maresca looks on during Chelsea's 1-1 friendly draw with Inter - null
Chelsea Vs Manchester City Preview: Prediction, Team News, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

While Rodri's absence has not prevented City from loaning out Kalvin Phillips to Ipswich Town, the champions will be hoping the 28-year-old is back in the fold soon.

Rodri has not been involved in a Premier League defeat since a loss to Tottenham in February 2023.

info_icon

Since then, City have played 55 matches in the competition, with Rodri featuring in 50 of those.

With Rodri in the team, City have claimed 41 wins (82%) and nine draws. Yet Guardiola's team have lost four of the five games Rodri has not featured in, winning just one (20%). Their points per game drops from 2.6 with Rodri in the side in that time, to 0.6 without.

City's contingent of England players to have featured in the Euro 2024 final – John Stones, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker – are available, though Guardiola does not think they will play the whole match.

He said: "I'm pretty sure they won’t be ready for 90 minutes, maybe yes, maybe 15 minutes."

"The important thing is everybody is back and except for Oscar [Bobb] the rest are OK."

