Football

Chelsea Vs Man United, Women's Super League: Sonia Bompastor Frustrated With Decision To Postpone Match

The decision prompted frustration among fans, and it was echoed by Bompaster, who believes the postponement hinders Chelsea's preparation

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor
Sonia Bompastor was frustrated by the decision to postpone Chelsea's Women's Super League match against Manchester United due to their Champions League involvement. (More Football News)

Chelsea were set to face United at a sold-out Kingsmeadow on Sunday, but it was postponed with a week's notice after the European schedule was announced.

The Blues will meet Real Madrid in their Champions League group-stage opener on Tuesday, just two days after the WSL match was due to take place.

The decision prompted frustration among fans, and it was echoed by Bompaster, who believes the postponement hinders Chelsea's preparation.

"We were disappointed as players and staff. I think everyone has to understand we were supposed to play," said Bompastor in her press conference on Monday.

"We were in a very good team dynamic, and I think not having the opportunity to play changed everything in preparation for the game with Real Madrid.

"When you have the opportunity to play one game a week, with this decision being made to postpone the game, now we have been out of competition for 10 days which is completely different.

"If you look at the situation, the decision is not good. I think it is not good for all the English clubs who are in the Champions League competition."

Chelsea are one of three English teams competing in Europe's top tier this season, with Arsenal and Manchester City also qualifying for the tournament.

Bompastor has overseen a bright start at Chelsea already, winning both games in the WSL so far by an aggregate 8-0.

The Frenchwoman led Lyon to Champions League glory as their captain in 2011 and 2012, and as their head coach in 2021, a feat nobody else has achieved in the tournament's history.

And Bompastor is now keen to get underway in the competition as Chelsea's manager and expects a good show at Stamford Bridge.

"It's a really special competition, which means a lot to every player and every member of staff," Bompastor added.

"The Champions League is so competitive. You cannot underestimate any team. Real Madrid have had some changes in their squad, they've brought some new players, and they are different from last season.

"For me and the staff who have come in, it's the first time we are going to face Real Madrid. I know they are one of the most competitive teams in the Spanish league, and how many talented players they have in the squad.

"They love to possess the ball. It will be a tough game, and we are ready for that. For the fans in the stadium and watching on TV, it will be a great game."

