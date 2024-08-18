Chelsea Vs Man City: Raheem Sterling Wants Clarity On Blues' Prospects After Being Left Out

Raheem Sterling wants clarity on his Chelsea future after he was left out of the Blues' squad to face Manchester City. (More Football News)
Sterling was a surprise omission from Enzo Maresca's matchday squad for their opening Premier League fixture of the 2024-25 campaign.
The 29-year-old, who joined Chelsea from City in 2022, had featured in all of the Blues' pre-season matches.
However, after Sterling was left out of Sunday's clash against his former club, the winger's camp told Mail Sport that they were chasing clarity from the club.
"Raheem Sterling is contracted to Chelsea for the next three years," a statement read.
"He returned to England two weeks early to conduct individual training, and has had a positive pre-season under the new coach, who he has developed a good working relationship with.
"He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity.
"As a camp, we have always had positive dialogue with, and assurance from, Chelsea in relation to Raheem's future at the club, so we look forward to gaining clarity on the situation.
"Until then, we will continue to support Raheem's desire to start the new season positively."
Sterling was Chelsea's third-highest scorer in all competitions last season, netting 10 times in 43 games, slightly overperforming his 9.1 expected goals (xG), albeit he only converted four of 17 big chances, defined by Opta as an opportunity from which a player would reasonably be anticipated to score.
Maresca, meanwhile, brushed off the selection choice.
"It's a technical decision, nothing else to say," he told the media. "Managers are paid to make decisions and sometimes players don't like it."
Chelsea have once again been busy in the transfer market, signing nine players, with winger Pedro Neto arriving in a move worth over £50million from Wolves last week.
The Blues have a bloated squad, with coach Maresca having conceded they must focus on shipping players out, with England left-back Ben Chilwell – who was also left out of the squad on Sunday – having been told he can leave.
Conor Gallagher was also absent, as he remains in limbo over a possible move to Atletico Madrid. Forwards Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku were among the other big names left out by Maresca, with both players expected to depart.
Chelsea's starting XI against City had an average age of just 23 years and 180 days, which is the second-youngest by any Premier League team for their opening match of a season.