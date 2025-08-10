Chelsea Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch Match

Chelsea face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly match on 10 August 2025 at Stamford Bridge.
Find out when and where the Chelsea vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly match will be played.
Find out where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly match live online in India?
Chelsea will take on AC Milan in a high-profile pre-season club friendly match at Stamford Bridge on 10 August 2025. The clash will serve as the final pre-season outing for both sides ahead of the start of the 2025-26 English Premier League and Italian Serie A seasons.
After a successful campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which ended with the Blues lifting the trophy in the USA, Enzo Maresca’s side began their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Estevao and Joao Pedro got their names on the scoresheet against the German Bundesliga team.
The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season. They have continued to invest heavily in new players, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, and more, with more activities expected before the close of the window.
Tonight's match is Chelsea's second and final warm-up outing ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at home next Sunday. They finished fourth last season in the league after disappointing sixth and 12th positions in the preceding seasons. Chelsea last won the Premier League title in 2016-17.
Meanwhile, AC Milan endured a miserable Serie A campaign where they finished eighth, but won the Supercoppa Italiana against arch-rivals Inter Milan. An extra-time goal from Tammy Abraham sealed the win for the Rossoneri.
In the pre-season, Milan started with back-to-back wins against Arsenal and Liverpool in their Asian tour. After beating the Gunners on penalties, the Italian side beat Liverpool 4-2. They followed it up with a 9-0 thumping against Perth Glory. However, their last outing against Leeds United ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.
Chelsea Vs AC Milan Head-To-Head Record
Chelsea and AC Milan have previously met seven times in competitive settings. The Blues lead the head-to-head record 3-1, with two of those wins coming in their last two encounters: 3-2 and 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League group tie in October 2022.
Chelsea Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match being played?
The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match being played?
The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.