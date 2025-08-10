Chelsea Vs AC Milan Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch Match

Chelsea vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendlies: Find out when and where to watch the pre-season club friendly match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendlies X
Chelsea vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendlies: Chelsea players celebrate after their pre-season win over Bayer Leverkusen. | Photo: X/ChelseaFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly match on 10 August 2025 at Stamford Bridge.

  • Find out when and where the Chelsea vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly match will be played.

  • Find out where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan, pre-season friendly match live online in India?

Chelsea will take on AC Milan in a high-profile pre-season club friendly match at Stamford Bridge on 10 August 2025. The clash will serve as the final pre-season outing for both sides ahead of the start of the 2025-26 English Premier League and Italian Serie A seasons.

After a successful campaign in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which ended with the Blues lifting the trophy in the USA, Enzo Maresca’s side began their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen. Estevao and Joao Pedro got their names on the scoresheet against the German Bundesliga team.

The Blues finished in fourth place in the Premier League last season. They have continued to invest heavily in new players, with Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jorrel Hato, and more, with more activities expected before the close of the window.

Tonight's match is Chelsea's second and final warm-up outing ahead of their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at home next Sunday. They finished fourth last season in the league after disappointing sixth and 12th positions in the preceding seasons. Chelsea last won the Premier League title in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, AC Milan endured a miserable Serie A campaign where they finished eighth, but won the Supercoppa Italiana against arch-rivals Inter Milan. An extra-time goal from Tammy Abraham sealed the win for the Rossoneri.

In the pre-season, Milan started with back-to-back wins against Arsenal and Liverpool in their Asian tour. After beating the Gunners on penalties, the Italian side beat Liverpool 4-2. They followed it up with a 9-0 thumping against Perth Glory. However, their last outing against Leeds United ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea and AC Milan have previously met seven times in competitive settings. The Blues lead the head-to-head record 3-1, with two of those wins coming in their last two encounters: 3-2 and 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League group tie in October 2022.

Chelsea Vs AC Milan, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details

When is the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match being played?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be played on Sunday, 10 August 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match being played?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match live online in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Where to watch the Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?

The Chelsea vs AC Milan pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance