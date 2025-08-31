Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Cancel Nicolas Jackson's Loan Move To Bayern Munich

Nicolas Jackson's move to Bayern was scrapped after Liam Delap's injury
Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl confirmed about the news
Chelsea have only Joao Pedro as fit striker
Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed Chelsea have elected to pull the plug on Nicolas Jackson's proposed move to the Bundesliga champions.
Jackson seemed all set to complete a loan move to Bayern this weekend, having jetted into Munich for a medical. He has falled down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.
However, after Delap suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea's Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday, the Blues have cancelled the deal.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Eberl said: "Chelsea have informed us that they want the player back after we reached an agreement yesterday and [permission] to conduct a medical.
"Now the situation is that the boy is in Munich and we have to send him back.
"That's the current state of affairs, but I can't look into the future."
Jackson's agent Diomansy Kamara, a former Fulham striker, had earlier posted on social media.
"The plane doesn't go backwards... Munich," Kamara wrote.
Jackson has scored 30 goals in 81 games across all competitions for Chelsea since he joined them from Villarreal in 2023.
The 24-year-old has slightly underperformed his 36.6 expected goals in that time, while he has averaged a strike every 202 minutes.