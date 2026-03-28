Charlotte 114-103 New York, NBA: Kon Knueppel Stars In Hornets' Win Over Knicks

Kon Knueppel tallied 26 points and scored six 3-pointers to become the youngest player in NBA history to aggregate 250 in a season, as the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks' seven-game winning streak with a 114-103 victory in the NBA on Friday (March 27, 2026). Knueppel, 20, nearly had his first career triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists. LaMelo Ball added 22 points and Brandon Miller had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who’ve won five straight. Miles Bridges and Coby White each chipped in with 17 points. 

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NBA: Charlotte Hornets Vs New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, center front, drives to the basket past New York Knicks guards Josh Hart, left, and Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) drives against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA Basketball Game: Charlotte Hornets Vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives the baseline against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) celebrates with guard LaMelo Ball (1) after a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA Basketball: Charlotte Hornets Vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, right, blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA 2025-26: Charlotte Hornets Vs New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives against New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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NBA 2025-26: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Basketball: Charlotte Hornets Vs New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives for a dunk ahead of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) as Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) and Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) follow during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) shoots against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C. | Photo: AP/Nell Redmond
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