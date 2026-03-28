Charlotte 114-103 New York, NBA: Kon Knueppel Stars In Hornets' Win Over Knicks
Kon Knueppel tallied 26 points and scored six 3-pointers to become the youngest player in NBA history to aggregate 250 in a season, as the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks' seven-game winning streak with a 114-103 victory in the NBA on Friday (March 27, 2026). Knueppel, 20, nearly had his first career triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and eight assists. LaMelo Ball added 22 points and Brandon Miller had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who’ve won five straight. Miles Bridges and Coby White each chipped in with 17 points.
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