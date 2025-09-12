Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami Live Streaming, Major League Soccer 2025: Preview, When & Where To Watch MLS Match

Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Leagues Cup 2025 Final Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders_Lionel Messi
Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
  • Messi-led Inter Miami travel to take on Charlotte FC in the MLS

  • Lionel Messi and co will be eager to start afresh after their Leagues Cup final defeat

  • Charlotte FC are at home against Inter Miami in the MLS 2025

Charlotte FC welcome Inter Miami CF in the round 30 fixture of the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 campaign. Lionel Messi-led side will take on their MLS opponents at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14 (IST).

Charlotte FC have been in good form in the MLS so far, defeating New England Revolution in their previous fixture. However, the Herons might provide a different preposition.

As for Inter Miami, questions will be around Lionel Messi's availability after the Argentine star missed his country's last international home game to Ecuador. The Herons lost their Leagues Cup final to Seattle Sounders and will be eager to right the wrongs from the previous game.

Match Details:

  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

  • Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, September 14

  • Kick-off Time: 05:00 a.m. IST (Saturday, September 13)

Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami Head-to-head Record

  • Total matches: 9

  • Charlotte FC won: 2

  • Inter Miami won: 5

  • Draws: 2

Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match being played?

The Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match will be played on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Bank of America Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match live online in India?

The Charlotte FC Vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Published At:
