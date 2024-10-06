Ross County 1-2 Celtic, Scottish Premiership: Kuhn Late Show Keeps Rodgers' Side Perfect

Nicolas Kuhn's late winner helped Celtic maintain their perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 2-1 victory over Ross County. (More Football News)
Brendan Rodgers' side, who lost 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, struck twice in the final quarter of an hour at the Global Energy Stadium, where Ronan Hale's first-half penalty had given the hosts the lead.
Hale drilled home from 12 yards at the second attempt after his initial spot-kick was denied by Kasper Schmeichel, who was penalised for creeping off his line.
It was the first league goal Celtic had conceded this season, but the Hoops turned things around late on.
They equalised in the 76th minute when Callum McGregor's goalbound strike was turned in from close range by Alistair Johnston.
The full-back then turned provider two minutes from normal time as he found Kuhn, who stepped inside before slotting past Ross Laidlaw via a slight deflection.
Data Debrief: Celtc the late show experts
The Hoops have now scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of their seven matches this season, more than any other side in the Scottish Premiership.
But, once again, the hosts were left to wonder what might have been.
Indeed, they have now lost seven points from winning positions this term, the most of any side.
Meanwhile, they were beaten in the league after scoring the opening goal for the first time in 23 games, stretching back to their defeat by St. Johnstone in December 2022.