Serie A 2025-26: Carlos Cuesta Reveals Coaching Advice From Mikel Arteta Ahead Of Parma Role

Parma head coach Carlos Cuesta revealed that former boss Mikel Arteta gave him advice ahead of his first role as senior coach.
Cuesta worked with Arteta for five years at Arsenal, sharing the touchline for 261 matches and winning two Community Shields with the Gunners.
The 30-year-old left Arsenal this summer for his very first head coach role with Parma in Serie A.
Cuesta said Arteta “gave lots of advice” as he embarks on a new journey in Italy.
“We did talk just before my experience started here, and I wish him all the best at Arsenal, because he deserves it,” Cuesta told Sky Sport Italia.
“He gave me lots of advice, but the most important one was he told me to always be myself, trying to give my all every day as a coach.”
Parma have only lost one of their five pre-season matches (W2, D2) and begin their season with a Coppa Italia fixture against Pescara on Sunday.
Cuesta said he was impressed with the first impression his squad left on him during pre-season.
“I expect a team that is really hungry to win, has organisation and intensity,” Cuesta added.
“A competitive squad that is eager to represent Parma all over the world. We have a team with great potential and the desire to make their mark, we work along with the club on the transfer market.
“One of the things that impressed me the most is the professionalism of these lads. It’s fundamental to create a competitive culture, with the mentality that we’ve got to give our all every day. I found players who want to improve.”