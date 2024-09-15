Football

Bundesliga: Kompany Feels It's Too Early For Top Spot To Mean Anything To Bayern

Bayern Munich are on a maximum nine points with three wins, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in their win at Holstein Kiel

Bayern Munich head coach, Vincent Kompany
Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga with a 6-1 demolition of Holstein Kiel on Saturday, but it means little to Vincent Kompany as they look to reclaim their dominance in the domestic league. (More Football News)

Bayern's stranglehold of the German top-flight was broken last season with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title in a record-breaking undefeated run, and the Bavarians are eager to restore order this season.

Bayern are on a maximum nine points with three wins, two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, after Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in their win at Kiel.

They enjoyed an explosive opening to the match, netting three times in the first 13 minutes as Kiel made a nightmare start peppered with defensive errors, en route to a fourth straight win in all competitions this season under Kompany.

"I have said that this is just three games. I know, I know, for Bayern it is always important [to be in top spot] but it is three games at the moment," Kompany told a press conference.

"Today it was good and then Tuesday must be good again and then again, and that's the way it goes again.

"If we continue as we do now, maybe at the end of the season... I don't even want to say it. We just have to keep going."

