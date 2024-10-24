Brest 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Lees-melou Stunner Keeps Both Sides Unbeaten

Brest and Bayer Leverkusen played out a 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday, ending both teams' winning starts to the competition. (More Football News)
The German champions took early control and were rewarded with a 24th-minute lead when Florian Wirtz completed a superb passing move with a low finish.
Brest's 39th-minute equaliser was even more spectacular, with 31-year-old Pierre Lees-Melou powering in a sumptuous volley from the edge of the box to score on his maiden Champions League appearance.
The hosts had the better of the second-half chances, with Mama Balde coming the closest to a winner following a quick counter-attack, but he could only hit the side netting.
Both sides had penalty shouts at the end of either half, with VAR reviews leading to neither being given, and there was nothing to separate the teams after 90 minutes.
Brest and Leverkusen are level on seven points from three matches, sitting third and fourth respectively, two points behind leaders Aston Villa.
Data Debrief: Wirtz shines as Leverkusen stutter again
It has been a mixed season for Leverkusen so far, with Xabi Alonso's side not quite hitting their free-flowing best from last term.
Wirtz once again starred for the visitors and became the fifth player born after the millennium to score 15 major European goals, after Phil Foden, Rodrygo, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior.
In fact, since his European debut in August 2020, he has been directly involved in more goals in major European competitions than any other German player (27 - 15 goals, 12 assists).
As for Lees-Melou, he became the second-oldest Frenchman (aged 31 years, 151 days) to score on his Champions League debut, after Daniel Bravo in 1994 (31y 217d).