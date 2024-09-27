Brentford v West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Key Players And Prediction

Julen Lopetegui believes West Ham have deserved more than just four points from their opening five Premier League games but called on his players to be more clinical in front of goal. (More Football News)
The Hammers exited the EFL Cup in midweek against Liverpool despite taking the lead, with a second-half collapse seeing them end up on the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat at Anfield.
Lopetegui has endured a frustrating start to his West Ham tenure thus far but is hoping that a victory against Brentford this weekend will kick his side into gear.
"I am sure that these players will overcome but it is true that we need one win, and we want to win the next match,” Lopetegui said.
"Brentford are a strong team and we have to head into the match with big energy and commitment. In the Premier League, each match is very difficult for every team.
"We have had good moments, but we need to be more consistent to make sure we win matches.
"In the matches we have lost we have deserved more, but I repeat, we have lost them, and we don’t find excuses, and we have to improve."
Another head coach hoping to see his side rediscover their goal-scoring touch is Brentford’s Thomas Frank after seeing his team lose to Tottenham last time out.
Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring with just 23 seconds on the clock for the visitors, only for Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and James Maddison to respond to relieve the pressure on Ange Postecoglou.
While the Bees head coach acknowledged the gulf between both sides, he said that his problems have not been made easier with the absence of some of his key players.
"I'm very pleased with the performance, I think we did a lot of good things,” Frank said.
"We need to take those chances if we want to get something here, playing against a very good team who have performed well over the first five games.
"We are playing against a team whose end stand is bigger than our stadium in terms of capacity. That shows the difference. No complaints.
"It's my job to put a competitive team out there but it doesn't help when we have five potential starters out."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo
Mbeumo has been involved in 13 goals in his last 14 London derby appearances in the Premier League (10 goals and three assists).
He’s also scored four of Brentford’s seven league goals so far this season.
West Ham – Jarrod Bowen
Bowen has scored more league goals against Brentford than he has against any other side in his career (seven), also netting a hat-trick against the Bees in a 4-2 Premier League win last season.
MATCH PREDICTION: BRENTFORD WIN
Brentford have won four of their last five home league games against West Ham (D1), winning all three against them in the Premier League.
The Bees have also scored at least twice in all six of their Premier League meetings with the Hammers, the joint-most one side has faced another while scoring multiple goals each time in the competition’s history (Arsenal also six vs Reading).
Frank’s side have opened the scoring in the opening 23 seconds in both of their last league games (22 seconds v Man City and 23 seconds v Tottenham) but have gone on to lose both times. Indeed, since the start of last season, the Bees have dropped more points from winning positions than any other side (36).
But having lost their first five Premier League games against Brentford, West Ham won their last league meeting with the Bees 4-2 in February.
However, the Hammers have conceded more goals in 2024 than any other current Premier League side (53), with the Hammers shipping 3+ goals in eight different games so far this calendar year.
West Ham, though, will be hoping to continue their solid run away from the London Stadium. Despite losing three of their five home games this season, they have found success on their travels, going unbeaten so far (W1 D1).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brentford – 43.4%
Draw – 25.1%
West Ham – 31.5%