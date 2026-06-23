Will Neymar Play Against Scotland? Brazil Star Ready For Return As Teammates Reveal Latest Update

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has already said that Neymar will be included in his matchday squad for Thursday's match in Miami, though he is almost certain to start on the bench.

Brazil Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Neymar AP Photo
Neymar looks on before the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Saturday, June 13, 2026. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Summary of this article

  • Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will be a part of the squad ahead of the clash against Scotland but will be starting on the bench.

  • Injuries have delayed the return of the Santos striker in the international side since October 2023 when he last played for Brazil.

  • Neymar Jr. still remains Brazil's all time leading goal scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances for the team.

The biggest question surrounding Brazil ahead of their decisive Group C clash against Scotland is simple:

Will Neymar finally return to action?

The answer appears closer than ever.

Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that Neymar is fully fit, motivated and eager to make his long-awaited comeback after recovering from a calf injury that has kept him out since May.

"He's at a very high level and eager to play," Martinelli said while speaking to reporters." Everyone knows his quality. We can see how motivated he is, and we're happy to have a player like him available and showing the attitude and desire he has been demonstrating."

Neymar resumed training with the Brazil squad last week and has been gradually building match fitness. While manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Brazilian superstar will be included in the matchday squad against Scotland, the 34-year-old is expected to begin the match on the bench.

The Santos forward has not represented Brazil since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in October 2023. Since then, injuries have repeatedly delayed his return to international football, making this potential comeback one of the most anticipated storylines of the tournament.

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Brazil's Bruno Guimarães (8) advances the ball during an international friendly soccer match against Egypt in Cleveland. - AP Photo
File photo of Brazilian football Neymar. - | Photo: Instagram/neymarjr
A screen displays an image of Neymar after coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, included him in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. - | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Neymar Junior called up by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's 26 member FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. - neymarjr/X

Neymar remains Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 international appearances, and has previously indicated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be the final World Cup of his career.

His return could provide a major boost for Brazil, who currently lead Group C with four points, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference. The Selecao are determined to finish top of the group, not only for qualification purposes but also to avoid logistical disruptions heading into the knockout rounds.

"We want to win and qualify in first place," Martinelli explained. "Staying here with the facilities we have is much better. If we finish second, we have to move to Mexico and that changes everything."

With qualification still not mathematically secured and Neymar edging closer to his long-awaited comeback, all eyes will be on Ancelotti's team sheet when Brazil take on Scotland in what promises to be one of the most intriguing matches of the group stage.

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