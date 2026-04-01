Brazil Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Vinicius Jr-led Selecao Take On Vatreni In Orlando

New Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Today's international friendly sees Brazil play Croatia in an international friendly, as both national teams will play their last friendly match of this international window. Brazil are meeting Croatia after four year hiatus and will want to end the international week with a victory. Brazil enter this game after suffering a narrow defeat against France. Get the scores and updates from the BRA vs CRO at the National Camping Stadium, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Apr 2026, 05:35:13 am IST Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: KO First Half begins at the National Camping Stadium in Orlando.

1 Apr 2026, 05:23:27 am IST Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: KO Shortly We are minutes away from kick-off at the National Camping Stadium in Orlando.

1 Apr 2026, 05:07:17 am IST Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: Form Guide Brazil (in all competitions): L-D-W-L-W Croatia (in all competitions): W-W-W-W-D