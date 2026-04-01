Brazil Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Vinicius Jr-led Selecao Take On Vatreni In Orlando
Brazil Vs Croatia, FIFA International Friendly: Carlo Ancelotti will look to get attune out of his Brazilian side as they take on Croatia in Orlando. Get the scores and updates from the BRA vs CRO at the National Camping Stadium, right here
Today's international friendly sees Brazil play Croatia in an international friendly, as both national teams will play their last friendly match of this international window. Brazil are meeting Croatia after four year hiatus and will want to end the international week with a victory. Brazil enter this game after suffering a narrow defeat against France. Get the scores and updates from the BRA vs CRO at the National Camping Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES
Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: KO
First Half begins at the National Camping Stadium in Orlando.
Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: KO Shortly
We are minutes away from kick-off at the National Camping Stadium in Orlando.
Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: Form Guide
Brazil (in all competitions): L-D-W-L-W
Croatia (in all competitions): W-W-W-W-D
Brazil Vs Croatia Live Score, International Friendly: Starting XIs