BRA Vs URU, Copa America 2024: Brazil Will Have To 'Learn To Play' Without Vinicius, Says Dorival Junior

Brazil head coach Dorival Junior insists his side must learn to play without Vinicius Junior following their 1-1 draw with Colombia in California. (More Football News)
Junior was shown his second yellow card of the tournament for a challenge on James Rodriguez, and will miss their quarter-final match against Uruguay on Sunday.
The Real Madrid forward, who has scored twice for Brazil at the Copa America, will be available for their semi-final fixture, should they beat Marcelo Bielsa's side.
"Unfortunately, we have already lost a key player like Neymar for a long time," he said.
"And we have to learn that in certain moments, we will not have important players in a game. Others will have to step up. And I think that is the way. We will have a difficult game against Uruguay."
For Colombia, their impressive unbeaten run continued, and they have now failed to lose in 26 straight matches (W20 D6), marking the second-longest unbeaten streak in their history.
Nestor Lorenzo's side will face Panama in the quarter-finals at the State Farm Stadium on Saturday.
Despite failing to win the match against Brazil, the Colombia head coach was happy with his side's performance against the nine-time Copa America champions.
"We know that we are in a good moment as a team and we know that we are growing. But it's not easy," Lorenzo said.
"Brazil has great players. They play very well. You can not neglect the team for a second and I think we played a great game.
"We did not win, but whatever the result, my feeling would have been the same. I am satisfied because the team gave a little more and it was difficult to play a rival like Brazil."