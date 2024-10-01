Football

Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat

The Saints found themselves 3-0 down at the break at the Vitality Stadium on Monday as goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo had Bournemouth in cruise control

Russell-Martin
Russell Martin was fuming as Southampton fell to defeat at Bournemouth
info_icon

Russell Martin said he was "hurt" by Southampton's first-half performance and he did not recognise his side in an abject 3-1 loss to south coast rivals Bournemouth. (More Football News)

The Saints found themselves 3-0 down at the break at the Vitality Stadium on Monday as goals from Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo had Bournemouth in cruise control.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis gave Southampton a fighting chance early in the second half but the damage was already done, leaving Martin's men winless and with a just a solitary point from six Premier League games.

"It [the first goal] disrupts everything, not just concentration. We started really well with two good moments in the game," the Southampton boss told Sky Sports.

"We showed the guys how Bournemouth like to play quick free-kicks, but we switched off in exactly the same way we did against [Manchester] United and we again didn't respond well after a set-back.

Bournemouth celebrate against Southampton - null
Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints

BY Stats Perform

"I'm so hurt by the first-half performance after the first goal - I didn't recognise our team. 

"Normally I'm proud of them for the courage they show, but there was no aggression, no courage, no intensity to play. They were in self-preservation mode on the pitch and the body language I didn't recognise.

"I didn't recognise them and I didn't like it one bit. In the second half we showed a lot of fight and courage but it was too late. It's on me to give them the tools to come back from a setback but we have not learned from the Manchester United game two weeks ago and that's a problem.

"We were soft. If you do not run and fight, make contact and take things personally then it's going to be a problem."

He added: "I have to question myself. I thought I made enough of a deal about how Bournemouth approach the game and how they are good at certain things but it looks like we were unprepared and considering the work we have done is crazy.

"I will never ever blame a group of players, we're together but I didn't like what I saw and am hurt by the lack of spirit and fight, that's nothing I've not told the team. It's my problem to sort out.

"I didn't identify my team in the first half in terms of attitude, spirit and fight. I didn't get this far as a player or a manager on just talent, it's about mentality and I've not passed that on enough to the players."

Semenyo scored his third Premier League goal of the season with a wonderful solo effort that rounded off an opening period of Bournemouth dominance, while the first was a bit of quick thinking from Marcus Tavernier to set up Evanilson's first for the club.

Semenyo told Sky Sports: "We watched a couple of videos in the meetings in the week and we knew we could catch them out with quick free-kicks.

"Buzzing for Evanilson - he is going be a problem this year."

On his own effort, he added: "It felt wonderful. I wanted to create space and get a shot away.

"It rifled in the bottom corner, a great finish."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  3. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Fixture, Squads, When And Where To Watch
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  2. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  3. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
  5. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Evanilson Off The Mark In Routine Win Over The Saints
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats Across Seven Districts; Security Beefed Up
  2. Engineer Rashid: The Disruptive Politician
  3. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  4. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
  5. J&K Polls: Voting At 40 Constituencies During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign