Football

Bologna Chief Reveals Hummels Approach As Calafiori Nears Arsenal Move

Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League as a result of Italian clubs' impressive performances across UEFA's competitions

Mats Hummels-football
Mats Hummels left Borussia Dortmund in June
info_icon

Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci has revealed the club have offered Mats Hummels a contract as they seek to replace Arsenal-bound centre-back Riccardo Calafiori. (More Football News)

Bologna finished fifth in Serie A last season, qualifying for the Champions League as a result of Italian clubs' impressive performances across UEFA's competitions.

There has been plenty of upheaval for the Rossoblu since then, however, with coach Thiago Motta leaving for Juventus and former Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano taking his place.

Calafiori, meanwhile, is set for a medical with Arsenal after helping Bologna keep 17 clean sheets in Serie A last term, a tally only bettered by Inter (21) and Torino (18).

With the Italy international on his way out, Bologna have turned to a player with vast Champions League experience in their bid to replace him.

Harry Maguire in pre-season training with Manchester United - null
English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire

BY Stats Perform

Speaking at the unveiling of recently-signed forward Thjis Dallinga on Friday, Fenucci revealed Bologna are working on a deal to sign Hummels, who left Borussia Dortmund on a free after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

"The departure of Calafiori forces us to look for a new central defender," he explained.

info_icon

"Why does Hummels take some time? It's very normal, we spoke to him recently. It is right that he thinks about it, to arrive with the right motivations.

"We don't have to talk here about our conversations with Hummels, but we explained the project and the city to him. 

"Many players have finished their careers here, the city has this attraction, it seems.

"There is no deadline, but if there are no conditions we have to look at other players as well."

Hummels excelled as Dortmund reached their third Champions League final last term, leading all players in the competition for tackles won (29), interceptions (25) and total recoveries (81).

Only eight players in the tournament, meanwhile, played more passes than his 676 throughout BVB's run to the Wembley Stadium showpiece.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time
  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: Captain Fantastic Athapaththu Powers SL-W To Final In Dambulla Roller-Coaster
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Prediction: Who Will Win, Fantasy 11, Head To Head, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
Football News
  1. Bologna Chief Reveals Hummels Approach As Calafiori Nears Arsenal Move
  2. English Premier League: Eriksen In 'No Rush' To Decide Manchester United Future
  3. English Premier League: Gary Mcallister 'Can't Visualise Liverpool Without Van Dijk' Amid Exit Rumours
  4. England Head Coach: Gary Mcallister Cannot See Klopp Or Guardiola Succeeding Southgate
  5. English Premier League: Manchester United Transformation Will Not Occur 'Overnight', Says Maguire
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  2. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  4. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  5. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Typhoon Gaemi Didn't Hit This Country, Yet Caused Most Damage
  2. Nashik: Gangster Out Of Jail, Holds 'Comeback' Rally, Gets Sent Back To Prison
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Over Two Months After Accident, Police Files 900-Page Chargesheet
  4. Chouhan Says UPA Rejected Swaminathan's MSP Suggestion; Cong Takes 'Delivered A Jalebi' Jibe At Minister
  5. UP: Local BJP Leader's Son Slaps 70-Year-Old Man Repeatedly, Threatens Wife | Caught On Cam
Entertainment News
  1. Must Watch These Movies Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
  2. Rishab Shetty Starrer 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Aiming For Summer 2025 Release: Report
  3. 'Superstar Thatha' Rajinikanth Drops His Unwilling Grandson To School, Fans Cannot Get Over The Adorable Post
  4. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film
  5. Akshay Kumar Slams People Who Troll Him For Doing Four Films In A Year: If Someone Is Getting Work, Let Them Do It
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  2. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  3. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
  4. AMBER Alert Issued For Missing North Carolina Child. But What Does It Mean?
  5. Who Is Ella Emhoff? Stepdaughter Of Kamala Harris Who Replied To JD Vance’s Controversial Remarks
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Highlights, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Hand Out Dambulla Thrashing To Reach 9th Final
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News July 26: IMD Issues Orange Rain Alert For 8 Maharashtra Districts; Yellow Alert For Mumbai
  8. Entertainment News 26 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Thoughts On Mr India 2 and The Legacy Of Her Late Mother’s Film