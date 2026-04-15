Boca Juniors 3-0 Barcelona, Copa Libertadores: Ander Herrera Scores In Big Win For Argentine Giants - In Pics
Boca Juniors beat Barcelona SC 3-0 in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group D match at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday (April 14). Academy product Lautaro Di Lollo gave the six-time continental champions the deserved lead in the 39th minute, but the Genoese-backed team confirmed the win late in the match, thanks to goals from Santiago Ascacibar (81') and former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star Ander Herrera (90+4'). In another Group D match on match day 2, Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro will host Universidad Catolica of Chile (Wednesday). On match day 1, Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro won their respective games against Universidad Catolica (2-1) and Barcelona (1-0).
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