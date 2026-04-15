Boca Juniors 3-0 Barcelona, Copa Libertadores: Ander Herrera Scores In Big Win For Argentine Giants - In Pics

Boca Juniors beat Barcelona SC 3-0 in their CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026, Group D match at La Bombonera, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday (April 14). Academy product Lautaro Di Lollo gave the six-time continental champions the deserved lead in the 39th minute, but the Genoese-backed team confirmed the win late in the match, thanks to goals from Santiago Ascacibar (81') and former Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star Ander Herrera (90+4'). In another Group D match on match day 2, Brazilian outfit Cruzeiro will host Universidad Catolica of Chile (Wednesday). On match day 1, Boca Juniors and Cruzeiro won their respective games against Universidad Catolica (2-1) and Barcelona (1-0).

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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Boca Juniors vs Barcelona
Marcelo Weigandt of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Copa Libertadores Soccer: Barcelona vs Boca Juniors
A poster of late Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona hangs outside La Bombonera Stadium after a Copa Libertadores Group D match between Argentina's Boca Juniors and Ecuador's Barcelona in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Boca Juniors vs Barcelona
Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates with teammate Lautaro Blanco, right, after scoring his side's second goal Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. ( | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026: Barcelona vs Boca Juniors
Santiago Ascacibar of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates scoring his side's second goal Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Boca Juniors vs Barcelona
Milton Delgado of Argentina's Boca Juniors dribbles during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Barcelona in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Copa Libertadores Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Boca Juniors
Ayrton Costa of Argentina's Boca Juniors dribbles past Byron Castillo of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Argentina Ecuador Copa Libertadores Soccer
Fans of Argentina's Boca Juniors cheer during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match against Ecuador's Barcelona in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Ecuador Argentina Copa Libertadores Soccer
Lautaro Di Lollo of Argentina's Boca Juniors, second from left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Boca Juniors vs Barcelona
Tomas Aranda of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, and Luca Sosa of Ecuador's Barcelona vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Barcelona vs Boca Juniors
Luca Sosa of Ecuador's Barcelona pushes Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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