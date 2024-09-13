Bhaichung Bhutia Holds AIFF Responsible For India's Poor Performance; Seeks Overhaul

Holding the All India Football Federation (AIFF) responsible for the slump in the national team's performance in recent times, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia has sought an overhaul of the current dispensation in the sports body. (More Football News)
Bhutia flayed the AIFF, saying that the lack of a roadmap for Indian football had led to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Syria (0-3) and an insipid draw against Mauritius (0-0) in the recently concluded three-nation Intercontinental Cup at home.
The former India skipper demanded the ouster of the AIFF administration.
"I think it's not a great sign, we have been on the decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in the top 100 to going down at 125. I think football needs a new governing body and election and a fresh start.
"Otherwise, I think it's only going down," Bhutia was quoted as saying by PTI in a report on Friday (September 13, 2024).
"I think there has to be really serious discussion, thorough debate that has to be done for taking the game forward. I think that our constitution has to be reformed, the case is still in the Supreme Court.
"I hope the Supreme Court gives a verdict as soon as possible. The federation has to have a new constitution and a new body, a new election has to happen," the football titan added.
India's dismal showing in the Intercontinental Cup was preceded by their failure to make the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers despite getting a relatively easy draw, that led to the sacking of former head coach Igor Stimac, followed by a legal battle with the Croat.
Bhutia further stated, "Overall it's time that the federation focuses on how to take Indian football forward. You cannot just have Vision 2046 on paper and not implement things. It is important now that the federation stops doing NGO kind of work.
"In the last two years the amount of controversies, and allegations happening is so negative for the sport."
He narrated an instance to drive home his point. "I was in an Executive Committee meeting and it was unfortunate to see how we were talking more about how the Bastar region became engulfed in terrorism and nothing about football.
"It's great you do a social thing but the federation's primary job is not about doing social things only, it's about performance, getting results from the national team and junior team. So I think it's important we focus there," Bhutia candidly said.
Post Stimac's termination, the AIFF had appointed Manolo Marquez as the Indian men's team head coach, who is also in charge of Indian Super League outfit FC Goa.
"I am not looking at it, I think in India we need a good set of people coming in, who have a good vision for the game because that is what we require right now.
"I quit my politics, in terms of electorate politics, but I am always there to support football. Fight for the presidency is not the main thing.
"I think it's time to take the game forward and I think, we have good talent at the grassroots, but things are not working out well," Bhutia signed off.
(With PTI inputs)