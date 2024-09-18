Football

Bayern Munich 9-2 Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Kane Overtakes Rooney, Makes English History

With his four goals in Bayern Munich’s game against Dinamo Zagreb, Harry Kane has become the highest-scoring English player in European Cup/Champions League history

Harry Kane stretched to further record-breaking ground by surpassing Wayne Rooney for the most goals by an English player in Champions League history. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich forward Kane opened the scoring against Dinamo Zagreb with a penalty at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.

That moved the England captain level with former Manchester United star Rooney on 30 Champions League strikes, the joint-most by any player from their country.

Kane later eased past Rooney's mark in the second half, powering home his 31st strike in the competition to take the outright English record.

Kane netted eight times in UEFA's top club competition last season, his most in a single edition, and has got off to a blistering start in the revamped 2024-25 format.

His second finish of the game helped Bayern to a 4-2 lead before Michael Olise's second goal extended the hosts' advantage further shortly after.

