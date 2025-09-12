Bayer Leverkusen Vs Frankfurt, Bundesliga 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Frankfurt Preview: Leverkusen, however, have failed to win any of their last five Bundesliga games (three draws and two losses). They have just one point so far this season

Bayer Leverkusen Vs Frankfurt
Kaspar Hjulmand prepares for his first match as Leverkusen head coach
New Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand insisted his squad still have the talent to produce “top performances” despite a turbulent summer and a slow start to the Bundesliga season.

The former Denmark boss was appointed earlier this week, signing a two-year deal following Erik ten Hag’s shock dismissal, and he faces a difficult opening test with in-form Eintracht Frankfurt visiting on Friday.

Leverkusen are still chasing their first league win of the campaign after a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim was followed by a 3-3 draw with 10-man Werder Bremen.

Following the departure of Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen endured a major summer exodus, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Granit Xhaka, and Piero Hincapie among those to leave.

"It is a big challenge because in football you need processes to make that work," Hjulmand said in his first press conference.

"You don't push a button. You have to work every day and create. There is so much quality. We are looking to make that work and tick. Suddenly, it will hopefully explode. We don't know when. Until then we will have good minutes, bad minutes, and make it work.

"If you want to be a top team you have to be good at almost all facets of the game.

"I have the feeling I can be myself here. I don't have to explain how I want to play football, how to lead.

“There have been changes but also very, very good players are left. It is up to us to create a fantastic team on and off the pitch."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bayer Leverkusen - Patrik Schick

Since joining Leverkusen in the summer of 2020, Schick has netted 66 Bundesliga goals — a tally bettered only by Robert Lewandowski’s 76 in that period. The Czech striker grabbed a brace against Werder Bremen, his second in three league appearances.

Frankfurt have also been one of his favoured opponents with five goals against them in the Bundesliga, fewer only than his tallies versus Freiburg and Hoffenheim (six each).

Eintracht Frankfurt - Ritsu Doan

Doan had his most productive Bundesliga outing in his 133rd appearance, contributing to three goals, netting two and registering an assist against Hoffenheim last time out.

Remarkably, the Japanese international has already recorded two braces in just three competitive games for Frankfurt — surpassing the single brace he managed across 123 matches with Freiburg.

MATCH PREDICTION: LEVERKUSEN WIN

Leverkusen have won their last 10 home Bundesliga games against Frankfurt, something they had only ever matched before against Hannover 96 and MSV Duisburg, and now have the chance to set a new club record.

No other opponent has seen Leverkusen earn more home top-flight victories than Frankfurt, with 25 in total. Interestingly, across 80 Bundesliga meetings, the two sides have never ended a game goalless, marking the longest such streak in the league’s history.

Leverkusen, however, have failed to win any of their last five Bundesliga games (three draws and two losses). They have just one point so far this season, a total they had exceeded after two matches in five of the last six campaigns (the only exception being the 2022-23 season with zero).

Frankfurt, by contrast, are unbeaten in their last eight league games (five wins and three draws), last enjoying a longer run between December 2020 and February 2021 when Adi Hutter led them to 11 straight matches without defeat. At present, only Bayern Munich (11) and Borussia Dortmund (10) are on longer unbeaten runs in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht have also won both of their opening games for just the second time this century, the previous instance being in 2012-13. The only times they have managed three straight wins to start a season were in 2012-13 (four) and 1966-67 (three).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bayer Leverkusen - 41.8%

Draw - 24.3% 

Eintracht Frankfurt - 33.9%

