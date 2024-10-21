Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla, La Liga: Catalans Extend Gap At The Top With Emphatic Win

Robert Lewandowski and substitute Pablo Torre each scored twice to help leaders Barcelona thrash visitors Sevilla 5-1 in LaLiga on Sunday. (More Football News)
Barca were dominant throughout the encounter at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and effectively killed off the game with three goals in 15 first-half minutes.
A Lewandowski penalty got the scoring started after Raphinha was fouled from behind in the 24th minute before Pedri fired a bullet strike into the top corner from the edge of the box to double their lead four minutes later.
Lewandowski then got his second from close range in the 39th minute, sticking out a leg to divert Raphinha's low shot past Orjan Nyland.
Raphinha thought he had added a fourth just after half-time, only to be denied by the offside flag, as was Dodi Lukebakio at the other end in the 72nd minute.
Torre climbed off the bench to score the fourth with a shot from inside the box 10 minutes later and, moments after Stanis Idumbo netted a consolation for Sevilla in the 87th, he wrapped up the scoring with a superb free-kick into the far corner.
Barcelona sit top of the La Liga standings on 27 points, three ahead of Real Madrid in second, and seven clear of Atletico Madrid in third. Sevilla are 13th on 12 points.
Data Debrief: Flick's men firing on all cylinders
Flick has certainly settled into life at Barcelona quickly, and the Catalan giants picked up where they left off before the international break with another high-scoring game, meaning they have scored 13 goals in their last three games.
In fact, Barcelona have netted 31 LaLiga goals in 2024-25 so far, their best scoring start after their first 10 games of a season in the competition since 2012-13 (32).
And Lewandowski has certainly played his part, becoming the first player to score 12 goals after his first 10 games of a season since Lionel Messi in 2019-20 (also 12).
As has Lamine Yamal, who had been an injury doubt before the game. He is the first Barcelona player to provide six assists at this stage of a LaLiga season since Messi in 2014-15 (seven).