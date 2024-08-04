Football

Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win

Pau Victor scored twice as Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in pre-season, beating rivals Real Madrid 2-1 to give Hansi Flick his maiden El Clasico triumph

Pau Victor in action against Real Madrid
Pau Victor scored twice in Barcelona's 2-1 win over Real Madrid
info_icon

Pau Victor scored twice as Barcelona maintained their unbeaten record in pre-season, beating rivals Real Madrid 2-1 to give Hansi Flick his maiden El Clasico triumph. (More Football News)

Victor scored twice either side of half-time with two instinctive finishes inside the area, with Nico Paz scoring late on for Madrid to set up a nervy final 10 minutes. 

But Barca, who beat Manchester City on penalties earlier this week, were able to hold on in front of a sell-out crowd in New York. 

The game was suspended for an hour after a wild storm around MetLife Stadium and when play continued, Barcelona showed Real why they won't have it all their own way in La Liga again this season.

Despite Madrid dominating possession, their opponents created the better chances and took the lead three minutes before the break when Robert Lewandowski's header found Victor to finish from close range. 

The 22-year-old would grab his second of the game in the 54th minute, sliding in to bundle Alex Valle's teasing delivery beyond the grasp of Thibaut Courtois. 

Carlo Ancelotti's side would get themselves on the scoresheet eight minutes from time when Arda Guler's corner kick found an unmarked Paz to head the ball home. 

Madrid pushed to find an equaliser with Vinicius Junior going close, but Barcelona were able to hold on to take the first El Clasico of the season. 

Data Debrief: Victor to replace Lewandowski up front?

Having scored eight goals less than Madrid in La Liga last season, Barcelona are keen for more firepower, and they may have found the answer in Victor. 

The Spaniard impressed again for Flick's side, registering the most shots (six), most shots on target (four), and touches in the opposition box (five) than anyone on the pitch.

Barcelona ended the contest with an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.52, with Victor contributing 1.57 to that total during his impressive showing. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: Washington Sundar Falls As Jeffrey Vandersay Takes Six Wickets; IND - 200/8 (40 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL Series Decider
  3. IND Vs SL Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  5. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
Football News
  1. Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid: Victor Double Gives Flick First El Clasico Win
  2. Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool: Tsimikas Stars In Comfortable Reds Win
  3. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  4. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  5. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Emotional Novak Djokovic Put 'Everything On Line' To Secure Gold Medal
  2. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Downs Alcaraz In Phillipe Chatrier Thriller To Win Elusive Gold Medal
  3. Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals
  4. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Complain About GB Goalie's 'Video Tablet', Amit Rohidas Red Card At Paris 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain, Quarter-Final: PR Sreejesh's Incredible Save, Priceless Celebration At Paris Olympics Sends Internet Into Frenzy - Watch
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Dhanraj Pillay Applauds PR Sreejesh, Hopes For India To Win Gold
  4. IND VS GB, Men's Hockey QFs Paris Olympics 2024: Clinical India Beat Great Britain In Shoot-Out To Enter Semifinals - In Pics
  5. India Vs Great Britain Highlights Hockey Quarterfinal, Paris Olympics: IND Through To Semis After Dramatic Shootout Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC Directs Minister To Resign After Video Of Abusing Female Officer Goes Viral
  2. 3 Coaches Of Local Train Derail In UP's Saharanpur; No Injuries Reported
  3. 'Life Imprisonment For Love Jihad': Assam Govt To Introduce New Laws Soon | Details Inside
  4. Day In Pics: August 4, 2024
  5. 'Hindutva Agenda': Asadudin Owaisi Claims Modi Govt Wants To Take Away Autonomy Of Waqf Board Amid Row
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun, Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Donate To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Victims Of Wayanad Landslides
  2. 'Indian 2' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Kamal Haasan Starrer
  3. Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Nikhil Patel On The Ground Of 'Cruelty'-Report
  4. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  2. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  3. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
  4. Joe Rogan’s ‘Burn The Boats’: The Comedy Special Everyone’s Talking About For All The Wrong Reasons
  5. 'Sandwich With A Claw' Is New Yorkers’ Current Favorite Chicken Sandwich. Here’s Where To Find
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: Region On Edge; US, UK, France Urges Citizens To Leave Lebanon
  2. 10 Things You Should Have To Become A Flight Attendant
  3. Italian Gymnast's Cheese Love Goes Viral After Olympic Success
  4. Jordan's Top Diplomat To Make Rare Visit To Iran As Regional Tensions Soar
  5. Hollywood Is Turning Towards An Anti-Aging Supplement. How Helpful It Is?
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs