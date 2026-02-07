Barcelona Vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Live Score: Blaugrana Eye To Extend Lead At Top

Barcelona footballers in action against Mallorca in La Liga 2025-26. FCBarcelona/X

Barcelona Vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 23 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 matchday 23 encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona on Saturday (February 7). Hansi Flick's side are having a good season as they have won the Spanish Super Cup and made it to the Copa del Rey semi-final as well. They are leading the La Liga points table with a one-point gap with second-placed Real Madrid. They now face 14th-placed Mallorca, who are coming out off a big 4-1 victory against Sevilla in their last match. Track the live football scores and updates from the big-ticket Premier League match with us.

7 Feb 2026, 08:30:50 pm IST Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Line-Ups Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski. Substitutes: Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Jofre Torrents. Mallorca starting XI: Leo Roman, Pablo Maffeo, David Lopez, Martin Valjent, Johan Mojica, Omar Mascarell, Samu Costa, Takuma Asano, Sergi Darder, Jan Virgili, Vedat Muriqi. Substitutes: Lucas Bergstrom, Ivan Cuellar, Antonio Raillo, Toni Lato, Mateu Morey, Antonio Sanchez, Jan Salas, Zito Luvumbo, Mateo Joseph, Abdon Prats.

7 Feb 2026, 08:27:45 pm IST Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga Matchday 23 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and website in India.