Barcelona Vs Mallorca, La Liga 2025-26 Live Score: Blaugrana Eye To Extend Lead At Top

Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Line-Ups
Barcelona starting XI: Joan Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski.
Substitutes: Inaki Pena, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo, Hector Fort, Gerard Martin, Marc Bernal, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati, Pau Victor, Jofre Torrents.
Mallorca starting XI: Leo Roman, Pablo Maffeo, David Lopez, Martin Valjent, Johan Mojica, Omar Mascarell, Samu Costa, Takuma Asano, Sergi Darder, Jan Virgili, Vedat Muriqi.
Substitutes: Lucas Bergstrom, Ivan Cuellar, Antonio Raillo, Toni Lato, Mateu Morey, Antonio Sanchez, Jan Salas, Zito Luvumbo, Mateo Joseph, Abdon Prats.
Barcelona Vs Mallorca Live Score, La Liga: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 8:45pm IST. The Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga Matchday 23 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode mobile app and website in India.
Matchday 23 of Premier League has Barcelona hosting Mallorca in a crucial face-off at Spotify Camp Nou.