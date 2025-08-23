Barcelona Vs Levante Live Streaming, La Liga 2025‑26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Your go-to guide for the La Liga showdown between FC Barcelona and Levante, with match context, probable lineups, streaming info, and head-to-head insights

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming, La Liga 2025‑26: Preview, Predicted XIs, Head-To-Head
Barcelona are set to face Levante who return to La Liga after 2022. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona opened with a 3-0 win over Mallorca but coach Hansi Flick criticized their lacklustre second-half effort

  • Promoted Levante lost 2-1 to Alavés and seek their first win against Barcelona since 2019

  • Barcelona have won four and drawn one of their last five matches against Levante

Barcelona travel along the Balearic Sea for their second La Liga outing of 2025-26, visiting Levante at Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The champions opened the campaign with a commanding 3-0 win against a nine-man Mallorca, but coach Hansi Flick expressed frustration over the team’s complacency in the second half.

Levante, the Segunda Division champions last term making their return to the top flight, were defeated 2-1 by Alavés last weekend. They are eager to claim their first win over Barcelona since 2019 and only their seventh ever in La Liga.

Barcelona Vs Levante Match Preview

The Blaugranes quickly established control against Mallorca through two first-half goals by Raphinha and Ferran Torres, aided by the opposition’s two red cards. Lamine Yamal added a late third goal. However, Flick criticised the team’s lack of urgency after securing an early lead, warning that such performances will not reclaim the La Liga crown.

Levante’s return to La Liga ended in defeat despite spirited performance against Alavés. New signings like Jon Ander Olasagasti and Jeremy Toljan show intent to strengthen the squad. Levante’s fans hope the home atmosphere can fuel a shock against the reigning champions.

Barcelona Vs Levante Head-To-Head Record

Levante have yet to win against Barcelona in their last five meetings, while Barcelona have recorded four wins with one draw during this period. Levante are hunting for their first victory over Barcelona since 2019 and are 0-4-1 in these recent fixtures.

Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs

FC Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Álex Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Fermin López; Raphinha

Levante: Pablo Campos; Elgezabal, Fuente, Cabello; Jeremy Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Manu Sánchez; Toni Martínez, Iván Romero, Roger Brugué

Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de València, in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, August 23, 2025, with kick-off at 1:00 AM IST (Saturday, 9:30 PM CET).

Where will the Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala