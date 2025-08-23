Barcelona opened with a 3-0 win over Mallorca but coach Hansi Flick criticized their lacklustre second-half effort
Barcelona travel along the Balearic Sea for their second La Liga outing of 2025-26, visiting Levante at Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The champions opened the campaign with a commanding 3-0 win against a nine-man Mallorca, but coach Hansi Flick expressed frustration over the team’s complacency in the second half.
Levante, the Segunda Division champions last term making their return to the top flight, were defeated 2-1 by Alavés last weekend. They are eager to claim their first win over Barcelona since 2019 and only their seventh ever in La Liga.
Barcelona Vs Levante Match Preview
The Blaugranes quickly established control against Mallorca through two first-half goals by Raphinha and Ferran Torres, aided by the opposition’s two red cards. Lamine Yamal added a late third goal. However, Flick criticised the team’s lack of urgency after securing an early lead, warning that such performances will not reclaim the La Liga crown.
Levante’s return to La Liga ended in defeat despite spirited performance against Alavés. New signings like Jon Ander Olasagasti and Jeremy Toljan show intent to strengthen the squad. Levante’s fans hope the home atmosphere can fuel a shock against the reigning champions.
Barcelona Vs Levante Head-To-Head Record
Levante have yet to win against Barcelona in their last five meetings, while Barcelona have recorded four wins with one draw during this period. Levante are hunting for their first victory over Barcelona since 2019 and are 0-4-1 in these recent fixtures.
Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Likely Starting XIs
FC Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Cubarsí, Álex Balde; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Fermin López; Raphinha
Levante: Pablo Campos; Elgezabal, Fuente, Cabello; Jeremy Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Manu Sánchez; Toni Martínez, Iván Romero, Roger Brugué
Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The match will be played at the Estadi Ciutat de València, in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, August 23, 2025, with kick-off at 1:00 AM IST (Saturday, 9:30 PM CET).
Where will the Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Barcelona Vs Levante, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be broadcast on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga and LaLiga TV Bar HD in Spain.