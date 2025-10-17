Barcelona Vs Girona Live Streaming, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online?

Barcelona welcome Girona in matchweek 9 of the La Liga 2025-26 season
Lamine Yamal is fit and ready to play in Barca's La Liga fixture
Live streaming and timing details listed
Barcelona will prep up for the El Clasico when they welcome Girona in their matchweek 9 fixture of the 2025-26 La Liga. The fixture will be held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.
All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal with coach Hansi Flick confirming that the Spanish star is fit again and ready to play a week before the El Clasico match.
Yamal and midfielder Fermín López have both recovered from injuries and could play at least part of Barcelona’s La Liga game against Girona on Saturday.
The 18-year-old star missed four games for Barcelona before he returned for two appearances, only to aggravate the injury in a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Oct. 1. That ruled him out of a game at Sevilla, which Barcelona lost 4-1, and then two World Cup qualifiers for Spain, which his national team won without him.
Flick said he hoped Brazil forward Raphinha will have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for the Madrid match.
Barcelona’s injury list still includes strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, midfielders Dani Olmo and Gavi Páez and goalkeeper Joan García.
Second-placed Barcelona trails Madrid by two points at the top of the Spanish league.
Barcelona Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 16
Barcelona won: 11
Girona won: 3
Draws: 2
Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be played?
The FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish League 2025-26 match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 at 07:45 p.m. IST.
Where will the FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match will not be telecast in India. However, one can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Premier Sports.
(with AP inputs)