Barcelona Vs Girona Live Streaming, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online?

Check the live streaming, head-to-head, injury updates and more for Barcelona's upcoming La Liga 2025-26 fixture against Girona, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vissel Kobe Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Pre-Season Club Friendly Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal is part of Barca's squad. Photo: X/FC Barcelona
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona welcome Girona in matchweek 9 of the La Liga 2025-26 season

  • Lamine Yamal is fit and ready to play in Barca's La Liga fixture

  • Live streaming and timing details listed

Barcelona will prep up for the El Clasico when they welcome Girona in their matchweek 9 fixture of the 2025-26 La Liga. The fixture will be held at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal with coach Hansi Flick confirming that the Spanish star is fit again and ready to play a week before the El Clasico match.

Yamal and midfielder Fermín López have both recovered from injuries and could play at least part of Barcelona’s La Liga game against Girona on Saturday.

The 18-year-old star missed four games for Barcelona before he returned for two appearances, only to aggravate the injury in a loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Oct. 1. That ruled him out of a game at Sevilla, which Barcelona lost 4-1, and then two World Cup qualifiers for Spain, which his national team won without him.

Flick said he hoped Brazil forward Raphinha will have recovered from a hamstring injury in time for the Madrid match.

Barcelona’s injury list still includes strikers Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, midfielders Dani Olmo and Gavi Páez and goalkeeper Joan García.

Related Content
Related Content

Second-placed Barcelona trails Madrid by two points at the top of the Spanish league.

Barcelona Vs Girona, La Liga 2025-26: Head-to-Head

  • Total matches: 16

  • Barcelona won: 11

  • Girona won: 3

  • Draws: 2

Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be played?

The FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish League 2025-26 match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Saturday, Oct 18, 2025 at 07:45 p.m. IST.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The FC Barcelona vs Girona, Spanish La Liga 2025-26 match will not be telecast in India. However, one can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Premier Sports.

(with AP inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt Slams Fifty As SA-W Close In On Victory

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  4. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  5. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti