Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 victory over Brest on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski surpassed 100 goals in the Champions League. (More Football News)
On his 125th Champions League appearance, Lewandowski netted his landmark goal from the penalty spot just 10 minutes in at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, after he was barged over by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.
Dani Olmo made matters more comfortable for Barca, who squandered several chances to add to their lead and looked vulnerable to counter-attacks at times, midway through the second half.
Olmo skilfully evaded a glut of defenders in the box and squeezed in a finish that deflected in off Bizot.
And Lewandowski fittingly added further gloss in stoppage time to move onto 101 goals in UEFA's flagship cup competition.
Barca moved up to second in the 36-team standings, with 12 points, one point behind leaders Inter.
Data Debrief: Ton up for in-form Lewy
Lewandowski is the third player to score 100 goals in the Champions League, after Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140).
The Barca striker, however, took the fewest shots (451) to reach the milestone, with Messi needing 527 to get there, and Ronaldo 793. Lewandowski netted 17 times in the competition for Borussia Dortmund, 69 times for Bayern Munich and now 15 times for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile, 22 of his Champions League goals have come under Hansi Flick.
In all competitions this season, Lewandowski has now scored 22 goals in 19 appearances – nine more than any other LaLiga player. Indeed, he is only four goals shy of his total tally for last season (26 in 49 games).
Barca, meanwhile, are the fifth team to win four successive European Cup/Champions League matches by at least three goals, after Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 (five), Bayern in 2020 and 2021 (four on both occasions), Leeds United in 1969 (four) and Reims in 1958 (four).