FC Barcelona News: Gavi To Have Knee Surgery For Meniscus Injury

Barcelona's Gavi heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, April 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Barcelona's Gavi heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, April 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner