FC Barcelona News: Gavi To Have Knee Surgery For Meniscus Injury

Barcelona's Gavi is set to undergo knee surgery, sidelining him until November, as Fermin Lopez also suffered a muscle injury

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Barcelona's Gavi heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinals second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, at the Signa-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, April 15, 2025. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
FC Barcelona playmaker Gavi will undergo keyhole surgery for a meniscus injury in his right knee, the club announced on Monday, September 22. As per a report from ESPN, Gavi, 21, expects to be sidelined until at least November. He has only played two matches for Barcelona this season, in August, having returned from an ACL injury to the same knee last season.

This injury compounds problems for the Catalan club ahead of Spanish league and Champions League fixtures, as midfielder Fermin Lopez will also miss games due to a muscle injury.

"Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," a statement from Barcelona read.

"The conclusion is that to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, this Tuesday, Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic (procedure)."

Fermin Joins Barcelona's Injury List

Midfielder Fermin Lopez will also miss playing time, having sustained a left leg muscle injury late during the Getafe match. Barcelona's statement detailed, "Fermin has an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg." The club anticipates he "will be out of action for around three weeks."

Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 on Sunday, placing them two points behind Real Madrid after five Spanish La Liga 2025-26 matches. The team commenced their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United. Their next Spanish league game is at Oviedo on Thursday, and they will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 1.

(With AP Inputs)

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn