FC Barcelona News: Gavi To Have Knee Surgery For Meniscus Injury

FC Barcelona playmaker Gavi will undergo keyhole surgery for a meniscus injury in his right knee, the club announced on Monday, September 22. As per a report from ESPN, Gavi, 21, expects to be sidelined until at least November. He has only played two matches for Barcelona this season, in August, having returned from an ACL injury to the same knee last season.
This injury compounds problems for the Catalan club ahead of Spanish league and Champions League fixtures, as midfielder Fermin Lopez will also miss games due to a muscle injury.
"Gavi underwent intense sporting stress tests after finishing his conservation course of treatment for the radial injury to the internal meniscus in his right knee," a statement from Barcelona read.
"The conclusion is that to guarantee the best possible recovery and return to competitive action, this Tuesday, Gavi will undergo an arthroscopic (procedure)."
Fermin Joins Barcelona's Injury List
Midfielder Fermin Lopez will also miss playing time, having sustained a left leg muscle injury late during the Getafe match. Barcelona's statement detailed, "Fermin has an iliopsoas muscle injury in his left leg." The club anticipates he "will be out of action for around three weeks."
Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 on Sunday, placing them two points behind Real Madrid after five Spanish La Liga 2025-26 matches. The team commenced their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United. Their next Spanish league game is at Oviedo on Thursday, and they will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 1.
